'Will halt airstrikes on election day in Ukraine': Russian Minister

Russia will halt airstrikes on election day in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to hold presidential polls, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told news agency TASS.

TASS reported that earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also indicated that Moscow is ready to halt airstrikes if elections are held in Ukraine.

Galuzin backed President Putin's statement and said, "Of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements remain relevant. But, as I earlier noted, there is no talk yet of the practical organisation of voting in Ukraine."

The Deputy Foreign Minister accused Ukraine of drone attacks during election campaigns in Russia in 2024.

"I would like to draw attention to our experience. In March 2024, presidential elections were held in Russia, and polling stations - even taking into account the ongoing military operations -were opened in close proximity to the combat zone. Kyiv tried every way possible to disrupt the electoral process in the frontline regions, not shying away from resorting to terrorist means and sabotage. However, it proved unable to achieve its goal," Galuzin said.

He added that Russia "will not stoop to Kyiv's practices and will allow the people of Ukraine to fully exercise their constitutionally enshrined electoral rights and independently determine the future development of their country. Of course, if the Kyiv regime finally decides to take this democratic step."

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference, stated that Kyiv will hold elections if Moscow agrees to a ceasefire. He urged United President Donald Trump to "push" Putin for a ceasefire.

"Give us a ceasefire. President Trump can do it. Push Putin, make a ceasefire, then our Parliament will change the law, and we will go to elections. We can also offer a ceasefire to the Russians if they hold elections in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

This comes in the backdrop of a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which is expected be held in Geneva on February 17-18.