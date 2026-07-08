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'Will hit them hard tonight': Trump warns Iran after declaring ceasefire 'over'

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said Washington had already carried out heavy strikes overnight and suggested more military action was imminent.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
'Will hit them hard tonight': Trump warns Iran after declaring ceasefire 'over'

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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