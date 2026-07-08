/'Will hit them hard tonight': Trump warns Iran after declaring ceasefire 'over'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran that the United States is prepared to launch fresh military strikes, saying Tehran would be hit "very hard" later in the day as tensions between the two countries escalated sharply following the collapse of their ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said Washington had already carried out heavy strikes overnight and suggested more military action was imminent. "We hit them very hard last night. Very, very hard. We'll probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give them a little warning. We're going to hit them hard tonight," Trump said.
BREAKING: President Trump announces a new wave of attacks directed at Iran will take place tonight in response to their hostilities in the region.— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2026
"We hit them very hard last night. Very, very hard. Probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give them a little warning, we're… pic.twitter.com/Nxu5mIed6k
The warning came hours after Trump declared that he considered the ceasefire agreement with Iran effectively over and ruled out further diplomatic engagement with Tehran.
"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate; they're good people, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," he said.
Trump also defended the latest US military operation and accused Iran's leadership of suppressing its own people.
"They're liars, they're cheats, they're sick people. They've hurt their people. They killed 54,000 people, as of now, who were protesting," he said.
Referring to the overnight attacks, he added, "We attacked, very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran... There's something wrong with them. We say, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night."
The latest escalation followed fresh US strikes on Iranian targets after attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Tehran.
According to US Central Command, American forces struck more than 80 targets, including Iranian air defence systems, command and control facilities, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile positions and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The Trump administration also revoked, with immediate effect, the sanctions waiver that had allowed purchases of Iranian oil without attracting US penalties. The waiver had been introduced after Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June to halt months of fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.
Explosions were later reported in several parts of southern Iran, including Kharg Island, Qeshm Island, Sirik and the port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Reuters.
Iran responded by claiming responsibility for attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, describing them as part of a "crushing" retaliation against Washington's actions.
According to Iranian state television, the IRGC said it had targeted 85 US military sites, including Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters at Salman Port in Bahrain. Tehran also warned that further attacks would follow if the United States carried out additional strikes.
Iranian media also reported that the IRGC had shot down a US MQ-9 drone in southern Iran, a claim reported by Reuters.
Kuwait's military said its air defence systems were intercepting hostile missiles and drones, urging residents to follow official safety instructions. In Bahrain, authorities activated warning sirens and advised people to move to the nearest safe location.
The growing conflict has also drawn condemnation from Qatar, which accused Iran of attacking the Qatari vessel Al-Rekayyat while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the incident as "an unacceptable attack on the security and safety of international maritime navigation, the security of global energy supplies, and a grave and explicit violation of international law."
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended the latest US military action, saying the strikes on Iran were "absolutely necessary" amid the deteriorating security situation.
Iran has accused the United States of repeatedly violating the June MoU. Parliament Speaker and senior negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Washington had breached the agreement through renewed sanctions, military strikes, threats of further action and continued support for Israeli operations in Lebanon.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."
The latest confrontation marks one of the sharpest escalations between Washington and Tehran since the June ceasefire, raising fresh concerns over regional stability, international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and global energy supplies.
(With inputs from agencies)
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