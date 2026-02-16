Will India follow its own energy path? US can’t count on decisions – find out why

New Delhi: Addressing claims linking India-US trade deal with a decline in Russian oil imports, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar made it clear at the Munich Security Conference that the country will maintain strategic independence in its energy and foreign policy decisions.

He emphasised that the country’s decisions will be guided by its own national interests, not outside pressure. He indicated that Washington should not assume India will follow Washington on energy choices.

The debate around Russian oil imports intensified after President Donald Trump claimed on his Truth Social that India had committed under the new trade deal to reduce or stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases of US energy products.

Responding to these assertions, the foreign minister highlighted that strategic autonomy is central to India’s history and development. He explained that India will make decisions based on its own calculations, even if they differ from the perspectives of other countries.

He clarified that oil companies operate on commercial considerations, weighing availability, costs and risks, and Indian companies act similarly to protect their own interests. He said that the global situation is evolving, and countries are increasingly taking decisions according to their own convenience rather than following outdated patterns from 2022 or 2023.

Data from industry tracker Kpler shows that Indian imports of Russian crude have already fallen to a three-year low, dropping from 2.09 million barrels per day in June 2025 to 1.16 million barrels per day by January 2026. This decline shows market fluctuations and risk factors associated with sanctions, rather than solely political pressure.

Jaishankar also used the platform to highlight India’s efforts to balance relations with Europe and its role in BRICS, emphasising trade agreements and United Nations reforms. While some Western countries expressed discomfort with India’s BRICS presidency, he said that engagement with emerging economies is a priority.

European representatives acknowledged the importance of maintaining strong ties with India and Brazil, even amid the influence of Russia and China.

The statement reinforced that India will continue to chart its own path in global energy markets and diplomatic engagements, prioritising commercial rationale and national interest over external expectations.