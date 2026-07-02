/Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei make his first public appearance at father Ali Khamenei’s funeral?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei died on February 28 in Israel-US strikes during the initial days of the West Asia offensive. Iran prepares for a grand funeral for its late supreme leaders from July 4 to July 9. A question is on everyone’s mind: Will the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, publicly appear to bid farewell to his father?
After months of delay due to security worries, the grand funeral ceremonies are finally set to begin on July 4 in Tehran, move to Qom on July 7, and end with burial on July 9 in the holy city of Mashhad. Millions of mourners are expected to fill the streets, alongside foreign delegations.
According to a report by India Today, Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader and Ali Khamenei’s son, is unlikely to attend.
Quoting Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s Representative in India, India Today reported that due to security concerns, Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to attend his father’s funeral.
Elahi said he had spoken to people close to the new leader. “He wants to come out. He wants to meet people. But the security doesn’t allow him to come,” Elahi explained. “It is very dangerous, and we cannot provide security for him. I think he will not come out,” as per India Today.
The development is no surprise, as the tensions between Iran and Israel continue, the security threat for Mojtaba Khamenei persists.
The 56-year-old was quietly chosen as the third Supreme Leader shortly after his father’s death. He has stayed largely out of public view ever since, reportedly because he was also injured in the same strike that killed his father.
His low profile has sparked rumours and questions about his health and ability to lead during such a difficult time.
Security is the biggest concern. The region remains tense even after the war ended. Israeli officials have openly called Mojtaba a “marked” target, raising fears of fresh attacks.
Organisers remember painful past incidents, from the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini and the deadly crowd crush at Qasem Soleimani’s 2020 burial. With millions expected on the streets, protecting the new leader in open processions would be extremely difficult.
Iran has invited several world leaders for the highly anticipated funeral. India will be represented by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.
Whether Mojtaba appears or not, the funeral will test Iran’s new leadership. It is a moment of national unity and deep grief, happening under the shadow of external threats to Tehran. For ordinary Iranians, this funeral is more than a farewell. Many see Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as irreplaceable, the man who guided the country for 36 years.
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