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Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei make his first public appearance at father Ali Khamenei’s funeral?

Will the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, publicly appear to bid farewell to his father?

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei make his first public appearance at father Ali Khamenei’s funeral?
Image Credit: Will Mojtaba Khamenei make his first public appearance at father Ali Khamenei&#039;s funeral? (Image: IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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