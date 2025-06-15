Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916549https://zeenews.india.com/world/will-make-a-deal-just-like-india-and-pakistan-donald-trump-amid-iran-israel-conflict-2916549.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

'Will Make A Deal Just Like India And Pakistan...': Donald Trump Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

US President Donald Trump said that both countries “should make a deal". He calls for peace between the Middle Eastern countries. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Will Make A Deal Just Like India And Pakistan...': Donald Trump Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Amid conflict between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that both countries “should make a deal". He calls for peace between the Middle Eastern countries. 

He said on Truth Social, "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!"

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK