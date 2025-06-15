'Will Make A Deal Just Like India And Pakistan...': Donald Trump Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
US President Donald Trump said that both countries “should make a deal". He calls for peace between the Middle Eastern countries.
Amid conflict between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that both countries “should make a deal". He calls for peace between the Middle Eastern countries.
He said on Truth Social, "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!"
