Will Marco Rubio Be Cuba’s Next President? Trump Says ‘Sounds Good To Me’

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has suggested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become the next president of Cuba. He said the idea sounded good. Trump also warned Cuba to reach a deal with the United States before it is too late. He said this on social media. There is no official policy or plan behind the statement. The post is not part of any diplomatic or legal move.

“Sounds good to me!” he said, emphasising that the statement is not linked to any formal US action. Observers see it as amplified social media rhetoric tied to Trump’s recent tough stance on Latin America.

The remarks came at a time of growing tension between the United States and several Latin American countries. Last week, a US military operation in Venezuela led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. They were taken to the United States to face criminal charges.

Trump’s comment on Rubio and Cuba is part of a series of aggressive statements about the region. He previously called Colombia “a country run by a sick man”. He talked about Cuba’s economic situation. He said Havana relied heavily on Venezuelan oil and financial aid for many years. He claimed the Cuban economy is now on the verge of collapse and implied that US intervention may not even be necessary.

On Sunday, Trump posted a long message on Truth Social. He said Cuba received large amounts of Venezuelan oil and money in return for providing security services to Venezuela’s last two dictators. He added, “But not anymore.” He claimed that most Cuban operatives were killed in the recent US strike in Venezuela. He said Venezuela no longer needs protection from “thugs and extortionists”.

Trump said Venezuela now has the world’s most powerful army, the United States. He wrote that America will protect Venezuela. He warned that Cuba will now receive zero oil and zero money. He advised the Cuban leadership to reach a deal with the United States before it is too late.