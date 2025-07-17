Will Nimisha Priya Be Forgiven? Brother Of The Yemeni Man She Was Accused Of Killing Speaks Out

Sanaa/New Delhi: In the capital of Yemen, a woman waits in a prison cell. Her name is Nimisha Priya. She is a nurse from Kerala in India. For years now, she has carried the weight of a death sentence. But on Monday, a flicker of hope arrived.

Her execution, originally scheduled for June 16, has been halted, at least for now. She remains behind bars in Sanaa, a city under the control of the Houthi administration. She has been convicted for allegedly murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

The victim’s family has broken silence. His brother, Abdel Fateh Mahdi, is speaking publicly for the first time in details about what they believe truly happened between Nimisha and Talal.

In an interview with BBC Arabic, he denied every accusation made against his late brother. No abuse. No passport confiscation. No torture. He says these stories are “false”. Stories that, he believes, were crafted to portray Nimisha as a victim.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court of India, Nimisha’s legal team painted a different picture. They claimed she had been exploited. They said Talal took all her money. That he beat her. That he held her passport so she could not leave. That he stripped her of dignity and control.

But Abdel dismissed it all as “fabrication”.

“They knew each other. They were business partners. They started a clinic together. Later, they got married. They lived like any other couple for three or four years,” Abdel said.

He did not deny that a tragedy occurred. But he rejected the idea that the person convicted for it should be seen as anything but responsible. “The truth is being twisted. The one who committed the act is being portrayed as the one who suffered,” he said.

As for forgiveness? Abdel had no hesitation. He asked for divine justice. “God’s law (blood for blood) must be upheld. Nothing less, nothing more,” he said.

Back in India, there is movement behind the scenes. Nimisha’s case has drawn attention from powerful figures. According to Indian officials, diplomatic lines have stayed open. There have been repeated talks with Yemen’s prosecutors and prison authorities. The execution is on hold, but the sword still hangs.

In Kerala, a respected Islamic scholar has stepped in. Grand Mufti A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar is trying to help. He reached out to elders in Yemen. He contacted tribal leaders and clerics. A series of meetings is being held. Members of Talal’s family are attending. So are influential people from the community. The goal is to reach an understanding. Maybe, even reconciliation.

But the path ahead is uncertain. Nimisha remains in prison. Talal is gone. Two families. Two countries. Two truths. And between them, the long shadow of justice.