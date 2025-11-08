‘Will Not Allow Anyone to Use Afghan Soil’: Taliban Warns Pakistan After Peace Talks Collapse

The latest round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan has ended in a stalemate, prompting a strong warning from the Taliban government in Kabul. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan cautioned Islamabad against any form of aggression, asserting that it would firmly defend its people and territory and would not permit any country to use Afghan soil for hostile activities.

In a statement released by the official spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, the Taliban reiterated its “principled position”, emphasising that Afghan territory would not be used against any other nation, nor would Afghanistan allow any country to act against its sovereignty or security.

“The defence of the people and the land of Afghanistan is both an Islamic and national duty of the Islamic Emirate,” the statement declared. “Afghanistan will defend itself against any aggression.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Taliban also expressed appreciation to Turkey and Qatar for mediating the failed dialogue, describing them as “two brotherly nations”.

Accusations Against Pakistan

The statement came after Kabul accused elements within the Pakistani military of pursuing policies detrimental to Afghanistan’s stability. The Taliban alleged that “certain military elements” in Pakistan were seeking to create tension through “manufactured pretexts” and saw a strong, stable Afghan government as contrary to their interests.

“Unfortunately, some military elements in Pakistan appear to consider Afghanistan’s stability, security, and development as threats to their objectives,” the Taliban said, accusing these elements of exploiting periods of unrest to destabilise the region.

Tensions Escalate Along Border

Relations between the two neighbours have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks following deadly border clashes that claimed dozens of lives on both sides. The violence erupted after explosions in Kabul on 9 October, coinciding with the Taliban foreign minister’s visit to India. Fighting later subsided after a Qatar-brokered ceasefire on 19 October, which remains fragile.

The Taliban expressed disappointment at what it called the “irresponsible and non-cooperative” attitude of the Pakistani delegation, claiming this behaviour led to the collapse of the talks. However, the group also emphasised its goodwill towards the “Muslim people of Pakistan,” calling them “brothers” and expressing hope for peace and stability.

Rejecting Pakistan’s Allegations

Responding to Islamabad’s repeated claims that the rise of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was linked to the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, the Islamic Emirate dismissed these accusations as “false and baseless.”

The Taliban spokesperson argued that the issue of militancy within Pakistan “is not a new phenomenon”, noting that major incidents occurred long before 2021. “The problem is primarily Pakistan’s internal issue, not one caused by the Islamic Emirate,” the spokesperson stated.

Measures Taken By Kabul

The Taliban government outlined several measures it has implemented to maintain regional stability, including encouraging dialogue among religious and political leaders, relocating tribal refugees from the Durand Line areas, and prohibiting the possession of weapons within refugee communities.

As diplomatic efforts falter and tensions simmer along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, the Taliban’s latest warning underscores the fragility of regional relations and the challenges ahead in preventing another cycle of violence.