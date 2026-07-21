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‘Will not be arrested’: Trump rejects NYC mayor Mamdani’s remark to detain Netanyahu

The friction intensified after NYC mayor Mamdani asserted that Netanyahu was a "war criminal" who "belongs in The Hague."
 

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
‘Will not be arrested’: Trump rejects NYC mayor Mamdani’s remark to detain Netanyahu
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (IANS)

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