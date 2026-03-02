‘will not negotiate with US': Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani refutes claims of his push to resume nuclear talks

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani on Monday rejected reports that Tehran is seeking dialogue with the United States as tensions escalates in the Middle East.

Larijani made his stand very clear, saying, "We will not negotiate with the United States."

لن نتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة https://t.co/cvEweU8ODj — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

This statement follows a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Larijani was seeking as resumption of diplomatic engagement with the United States with the help of intermediaries from Oman.

Al Jazeera in its post had reported, "Wall Street Journal on officials: Larijani's initiative to resume talks with Washington submitted through intermediaries from the Sultanate of Oman"

ترامپ با "آرزوهای واهی" منطقه را به آشوب کشاند و حالا نگران تلفات بیشتر نیروهای امریکایی است.

وی با عملکرد متوهمانه، شعار خودساخته "اول امریکا" را به "اول اسرائیل" تبدیل کرد و سربازان امریکایی را فدای قدرت طلبی اسرائیل نمود... ۱/۲ — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

In a separate bout of strong criticism directed at the US President, Larijani accused Trump of dragging the region into chaos and suggested that the number of American troop casualties could rise.

He also attacked the United States for advancing what he called an ‘Israel-first’ agenda and emphasised that Iran was not the initiator of the aggression.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned the US-Israeli joint strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing them unlawful aggression while vowing that Tehran will respond without any compromise. Araghchi also dismissed Washington's justification outright, ABC News reported.

"What the United States is doing is an act of aggression. What we are doing is the act of self-defence," he said.

The United States along with Israel carried out joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28, targeting Iranian military and nuclear facility, amid the nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran that was believed to have been progressing.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during this military operation.

In retaliation, Iran launched a series of missile attacks across the Middle Eastern countries, targeting US military bases and assets along with striking deeply inside Israel.

The US and six Gulf countries staunchly condemned what they called an "indiscriminate and reckless" missile and drone attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran across the region, labeling the strikes a "dangerous escalation" that threatens regional stability.

In a joint statement issued by the US State Department, the governments of the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates denounced the attacks targeting multiple sovereign territories.

"The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran's indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump described the sweeping American military assault on Iran as ‘one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen,’ announcing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed, and vowed that combat operations will continue ‘until all of our objectives are achieved.’”