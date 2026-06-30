/Will Pakistan return to the FATF Grey List? Decoding India’s diplomatic strategy and the reality of FATF decision-making

India has assumed the Vice Presidency of the FATF. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming October Plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with a question of whether Pakistan can return to the ‘Grey List’. With India recently securing a prominent leadership role within the organisation, New Delhi is expected to leverage new evidence to address ongoing concerns regarding terror financing. The call to put Pakistan in the Grey List has been taken up by many leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
India is reportedly preparing to present fresh evidence to the FATF regarding Pakistan’s continued support for terror outfits. Central to this strategy is the assertion that state actors, including senior military and intelligence officials of Pakistan, were openly seen with terrorists. By highlighting these instances that also include visuals from operations like Operation Sindoor, India aims to demonstrate that Pakistan’s financial system continues to be exploited for the proliferation of non-state actors. After Operation Sindoor, videos from Pakistan showed its leaders and army officials attending funerals of terrorists killed in India’s strike.
The appointment of Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, as the incoming FATF Vice-President (for the 2026–2027 term) is a significant development for India.
* Scope of Authority: It is important to note that the FATF Vice-President does not possess unilateral power to "list" or "delist" any country. The FATF is a consensus-based intergovernmental body.
* Facilitation vs. Decision-making: The Vice-President assists the President in steering the organisation’s work, managing the mandate, and facilitating the consensus-building process among member nations. While the position provides a platform for influence and agenda-setting, all decisions regarding a country's status are made collectively by the FATF Plenary, which meets three times a year (February, June, and October).
Placement on the ‘Grey List’ is not a unilateral move by any single member; it is the result of a rigorous peer-review and assessment process.
* Criteria for Listing: A country is placed under "Increased Monitoring" when it is identified as having strategic deficiencies in its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) frameworks.
* The Action Plan: Once listed, a country must commit to an agreed-upon action plan within a specific timeframe to rectify these deficiencies.
* The Path to Exit: Pakistan was removed from the ‘Grey List’ in October 2022 after successfully implementing a 34-point action plan. To be returned to the list, the FATF would need to conclude—by consensus—that the country has either failed to maintain its previous reforms or has developed new, significant deficiencies in its AML/CTF regime.
For any jurisdiction, being on the ‘Grey List’ signals to the global financial community that the country's financial system poses a higher risk.
* Enhanced Monitoring: Listed countries are subjected to more frequent and rigorous reviews by the FATF.
* Financial Impact: Global financial institutions often respond to this status by applying "Enhanced Due Diligence" (EDD) to transactions involving that jurisdiction. While the FATF does not advocate for total "de-risking" or the cutting off of financial services, the increased scrutiny often leads to higher compliance costs, delays in international transactions, and difficulty accessing funds from global institutions.
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