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Will Pakistan return to the FATF Grey List? Decoding India’s diplomatic strategy and the reality of FATF decision-making

India is reportedly preparing to present fresh evidence to the FATF regarding Pakistan’s continued support for terror outfits. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Will Pakistan return to the FATF Grey List? Decoding India’s diplomatic strategy and the reality of FATF decision-making
Image Credit: AI pic for representation

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Zee Media Bureau

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