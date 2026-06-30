/Will Pakistan return to the FATF Grey List? Decoding India’s diplomatic strategy and the reality of FATF decision-making

India has assumed the Vice Presidency of the FATF. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming October Plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with a question of whether Pakistan can return to the ‘Grey List’. With India recently securing a prominent leadership role within the organisation, New Delhi is expected to leverage new evidence to address ongoing concerns regarding terror financing. The call to put Pakistan in the Grey List has been taken up by many leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.