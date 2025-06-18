Will Pakistan Risk It All for Iran? The Looming Clash With Israel

New Delhi: A clip of Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee, a senior leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who also sits on Iran’s National Security Council, has thrown the Middle East into a spiral of speculation. Now spreading like wildfire on social media, the video shows him saying, “If Israel uses nuclear weapons, Pakistan will retaliate on Iran’s behalf with nukes of its own.”

While the statement has not been officially confirmed by Iran’s state media, several reports suggest Rezaee’s words aired during an interview with Iranian state TV.

So far, Pakistan has condemned Israeli aggression but stopped short of endorsing Iran’s nuclear warning. That changed slightly on Monday when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar took to the floor of Parliament to shoot down the viral claim.

“This is utterly false and irresponsible. Allah has granted us nuclear capability, and yes, many nations are uncomfortable with that. But our weapons are for defense and stability, not for someone else’s war,” he told the National Assembly.

Referring to past face-offs with India and the post-9/11 standoffs, he made clear that Pakistan has never declared intent to strike Israel on Iran’s behalf.

Just days earlier, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif struck a different tone – one that is making many in the region uneasy. In a passionate address to the Assembly, he urged all Muslim nations to cut diplomatic ties with Israel.

“We stand with Iran. If we fail to unite, all of us will be targets. Israel has hit Iran, Yemen and Palestine; who is next?” he warned, adding, “The OIC must convene an emergency meeting and draw up a joint strategy.”

But even as these speeches echoed through Parliament, Pakistan quietly sealed its border with Iran.

In a statement to AFP, senior Balochistan official Qadir Bakhsh Pirkaani confirmed that border crossings between Pakistan and Iran have been suspended in five districts – which are Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar.

Public support and diplomacy aside, when it comes to real boots-on-the-ground support for Tehran, Islamabad appears far more cautious. The hesitation is not new. Back in 2015, even Saudi Arabia, the kingdom with deep historic ties to Pakistan, could not convince Islamabad to send troops to Yemen.

So when it comes to taking on Israel, a strategic partner of the United States, military involvement is almost unthinkable for Pakistan. Crossing that line could bring more trouble than Tehran’s support is worth.

Neighbours Divided by Faith and Politics

Though they share a 750-kilometer border, Pakistan and Iran have rarely seen eye to eye. Pakistan is predominantly Sunni, while Iran is Shia state. Their religious schism has fed years of distrust and border tensions.

Historically, Pakistan has leaned towards Saudi Arabia. When the Islamic Revolution gripped Iran in 1979, it reshaped Tehran’s power structure around Shia identity – driving a wedge between the two nations.

Pakistan, meanwhile, doubled down on its Sunni credentials, especially after General Zia-ul-Haq took power in 1977. As Saudi Arabia poured money into Sunni madrassas across Pakistan, the gulf between the two neighbours widened further.

According to a study by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, this rift also played out in their foreign policy. During the Cold War, Saudi Arabia and the United States used Pakistan as a conduit to support Afghan Mujahideen.

Feeling isolated, Iran focused on protecting Shia groups at home and abroad, sometimes aligning with India – a red flag for Islamabad.

Border skirmishes have continued into recent years, with both sides accusing each other of harbouring terrorists. In early 2024, Iran and Pakistan even traded missile strikes.

Israel: “Enemy” in Name Only?

Unlike its history with India, Pakistan has never fought a war with Israel. Still, Islamabad refuses to recognise the Jewish state – a stance rooted not in conflict but in solidarity with Palestine.

While countries like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan have formalised ties with Israel, Pakistan remains staunch in its refusal.

The reason? Former PM Imran Khan summed it up in 2020. “No matter what others do, our position is clear. Until Palestinians get their rights, we will not recognise Israel,” he had said.

His words echoed Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who said the same back in 1948.

Even so, there are signs of a quieter shift. Some analysts argue that if Pakistan were to recognise Israel, it could unlock stronger ties with the United States. But such a move would clash with the deep-rooted anti-Israel sentiment on Pakistani streets – where pro-Palestine protests still draw massive crowds.

In 2005, a secret meeting in Istanbul between Pakistani Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri and his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom caused a political storm in Pakistan. It was allegedly brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After the meeting, Shalom said, “This is not just about Israel and Pakistan. It could change how the entire Muslim world engages with us.”

Israel, for its part, has never called Pakistan an enemy. In 2018, during his India visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are not Pakistan’s enemy. Nor should Pakistan consider us one.”

Still, voices of caution remain. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani once warned that an emerging alliance between India, Israel and the United States posed the biggest threat to the Muslim world.

So, is Pakistan ready to go nuclear for Iran? Unlikely. Is it drifting toward a strategic pivot? That is the real question.