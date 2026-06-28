/Will PM Modi Attend Khamenei’s Funeral? India’s diplomatic dilemma over Iran’s invitation explained

New Delhi: Iran is preparing for a four-day state funeral for its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next month, an event expected to draw large crowds and international attention. Khamenei died in February following Israeli and US strikes, and his final rites are scheduled to take place across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad between July 4 and July 9.
While Iran has not officially confirmed invitations to foreign heads of state, reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the event. New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied the report so far.
The scale of preparations in Tehran gives a sense of how large the event is expected to be. Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh, deputy head of cultural and social affairs at Tehran municipality, said arrangements are being made considering what could be an unprecedented turnout.
He said, “Considering the potential participation of more than 15 to 20 million people in the international funeral and burial ceremonies of Ali Khamenei in Tehran between July 4 and 8, preparations are being made in the capital accordingly.”
Marking a high-level presence from Islamabad, Pakistan has confirmed that President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will send a national delegation to the funeral. This adds another layer of attention to how other regional powers respond.
In India, the invitation has added to debate over New Delhi’s broader diplomatic balancing act. New Delhi did not issue a public condemnation of Khamenei’s killing in February, when US-Israeli bombardments targeted Iran shortly after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel. Several countries, including Pakistan, had criticised the attack.
Later, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy to sign a condolence book, expressing sorrow over the death. However, the initial response and timing of India’s statement became a point of political debate at home.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticised the government’s approach in a statement on April 1, saying the party “condemns the illegal war against Iran and the prime minister’s silence on the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei”. He said that the Iranian embassy is located close to the Prime Minister’s Office, but no visit of condolence was made.
The government did not issue a response to those remarks. However, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told lawmakers that India supports peace and that Prime Minister Modi had raised concerns about the impact of the conflict on the world economy in his talks with US President Donald Trump.
The question whether PM Modi should attend the funeral has been debated at length by analysts and political voices. Some argue that participation would show diplomatic balance, while others believe it could complicate India’s ties with important partners.
Analyst Praveen Sahni wrote on X, “Prime Minister Modi attending or not attending the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be the limitus test of India's foreign policy which will be watched by world leaders.”
He added, “I am certain that Modi will not attend it (happy to be proved wrong). Why? Because it takes courage to publicly admit that India's foreign policy was wrong.”
Prime Minister Modi attending or not attending the funeral of Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei will be the limitus test of India's foreign policy which will be watched by world leaders.— Pravin Sawhney (@PravinSawhney) June 25, 2026
I am certain that Modi will not attend it (happy to be proved wrong). Why? Because it…
Another analyst, Brahma Chellaney, said in a post on the micro blogging site that the situation has placed New Delhi in an “exceptionally delicate diplomatic position”. He wrote that India could face consequences for its silence after the February strikes, while attendance could upset the United States and Israel.
Political voices in India have also joined the debate. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said in response to a question from journalists that the prime minister “should go” to the funeral “because the prime minister stood in Israel and said ‘I stand with Israel’, so now he should also go to Iran”.
He said India’s foreign policy has always aimed at maintaining balanced relations.
This forthcoming multi-day state funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in July places New Delhi in an exceptionally delicate diplomatic position. On one hand, India faces a potential “diplomatic debt” after maintaining a conspicuous silence following his U.S.-Israeli assassination…— Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) June 24, 2026
The central government has not commented on whether an invitation has been received or whether the prime minister will attend.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde acknowledged that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended an invitation but said the final decision rests with the prime minister.
“It is being said that delegations from around the world will attend the event, but whether India goes or not will be decided by the honourable prime minister. That is his highest authority. We cannot say anything on this,” he said.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Iran inviting PM Modi to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral, Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde says, "A national memorial ceremony is being held in Iran following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian President… pic.twitter.com/nrdCTKHGiJ— IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2026
Senior journalist Saba Naqvi said the situation also connects to wider regional dynamics. She said, “Why I believe PM should go to Iran for the funeral. 1. Iran has just reshaped world order and controls oil shipping lines. 2. We dialed a wrong number in our PM going to Israel just before war began. 3. We have an opportunity here to mend fences. 4. We have an opportunity to again get involved in Chabahar port (one of the places in Iran that I have visited).”
“Following recent peace efforts”, she said, “Pakistan is positioning itself as a big player in Islamic world and traditionally Iran was soft on India but we ruined that with our embrace of Netanyahu”.
She also suggested that easing restrictions on Iran could open commercial and humanitarian opportunities for India.
Why I believe PM should go to Iran for the funeral. 1. Iran has just reshaped world order and controls oil shipping lines. 2. We dialled a wrong number in our PM going to Israel just before war began. 3. We have an opportunity here to mend fences. https://t.co/WElRxSsqqP— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 25, 2026
Iran has released a four-day schedule for the funeral ceremonies. Government spokesperson Fatima Mahajirani confirmed that July 4 and 5 will be public holidays in Tehran province, while July 6 will be a nationwide holiday.
The programme includes farewell ceremonies in Tehran on July 4 and 5, processions in Tehran on July 6 and in Qom on July 7, followed by the final burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9. With large crowds expected across multiple cities, Iran is preparing for one of its most closely watched public events in recent years.
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