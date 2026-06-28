/Will PM Modi Attend Khamenei’s Funeral? India’s diplomatic dilemma over Iran’s invitation explained

Senior journalist Saba Naqvi said the situation also connects to wider regional dynamics. She said, “Why I believe PM should go to Iran for the funeral. 1. Iran has just reshaped world order and controls oil shipping lines. 2. We dialed a wrong number in our PM going to Israel just before war began. 3. We have an opportunity here to mend fences. 4. We have an opportunity to again get involved in Chabahar port (one of the places in Iran that I have visited).”