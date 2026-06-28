Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Will PM Modi Attend Khamenei’s Funeral? India’s diplomatic dilemma over Iran’s invitation explained

Will PM Modi Attend Khamenei’s Funeral? India’s diplomatic dilemma over Iran’s invitation explained

Iran prepares for a massive four-day farewell for its former late supreme leader, while speculation builds in India over PM Modi’s possible participation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 03:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 03:55 AM IST
Will PM Modi Attend Khamenei’s Funeral? India’s diplomatic dilemma over Iran’s invitation explained
Image Credit: Prime Minister Modi with Ayatollah Khamenei. (File photo: khamenei.ir)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s China visit: What Beijing has promised and why it counts
Bangladesh China Relations1 hr ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20262 hrs ago
3
Vozinha2 hrs ago
4
Venezuela earthquake2 hrs ago
5
Mohamed Salah2 hrs ago