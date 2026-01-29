‘Will respond like never before’: Facing US threats, Iran fires back with strongest warning yet

Iran-US Tensions: Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action. The threat drew strong responses from Tehran, which said any military move would bring a response unlike anything seen before. At the same time, Iranian officials said they are open to dialogue under clear conditions.

Trump’s warning came through a lengthy post on Truth Social, where he described a major US naval deployment. “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincon, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” he wrote.

The president asked Tehran to negotiate, adding, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was "Operation Midnight Hammer," a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again.”

The White House later shared Trump’s post on X, making a portion of his remarks as caption, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL…”

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2026

Iran’s Mission to the United Nations responded to Trump’s comments on social media, reminding the United States of the high cost of its past wars. “Last time the US blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” the mission said in a post on X.

The statement highlighted Iran’s stated position on diplomacy and defence. “Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests – BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!”

Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives.



— I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) January 28, 2026

Senior Iranian officials echoed this message with stronger language on the consequences of any attack. Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said there would be no limited military engagement. “Any military action, from America from any origin and at any level, will be considered the start of war, and its response will be immediate, all out, and unprecedented, targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggressor,” he wrote on X in Persian before repeating the message in Hebrew.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi echoed the warning by pointing to the country’s military readiness. He said Iran’s armed forces have “their fingers on the trigger” to “immediately and powerfully respond” to any attack.

Referring to recent hostilities, he said, “The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly and profoundly.”

Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea.



— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) January 28, 2026

At the same time, he reiterated Iran’s position on nuclear negotiations. “Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal – on equal footing and free from coercion, threats and intimidation – which ensures Iran’s rights to peaceful nuclear technology and guarantees no nuclear weapons,” he said.

Regional leaders have also weighed in as US military assets move closer to the Middle East. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned against military escalation and urged diplomatic engagement. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said, “It’s wrong to start the war again.”

He called for regional cooperation as tensions rise and naval forces gather in the Gulf. Fidan also said Iran was prepared to re-engage on the nuclear issue. “Iran is ready to negotiate a nuclear file again,” he said.

He advised Washington to pursue negotiations step by step. “My advice always to the American friends, close the files one by one with Iran. Start with nuclear, close it, then the others,” he said.

He added that presenting all demands together would make the process difficult to manage and explain domestically in Iran.

China has also expressed concern over the escalating rhetoric. Addressing the UN Security Council, China’s ambassador Fu Cong warned against military action. “The use of force cannot solve problems. Any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability,” he said.

The present standoff follows months of rising tension that began with mass protests in Iran late last year. Activists say thousands of people were killed during unrest in early January. Trump publicly criticised Iran’s leadership at the time, urging protesters to take control of state institutions and claiming that “help is on the way”.

US military movements continued through the period, including the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group to the region. Trump has since repeated claims that previous US strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme, an assertion Tehran has rejected while maintaining its right to uranium enrichment.

As diplomatic messages and military warnings move in parallel, Iran has made its position clear. Dialogue is possible under defined terms. Any attack, Iranian officials say, will draw a response intended to deter future aggression and change the strategic balance in the region.