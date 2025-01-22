In response to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, China has vowed to defend its "national interests." The statement came from a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, who emphasized that China has always maintained that there are no winners in a trade war.

Mao reiterated China's firm commitment to safeguarding its national interests in the face of potential tariffs, following Trump's announcement that he may impose the new tariffs starting February 1.

Trump's Fentanyl Concerns and Tariff Proposal

During a White House press conference, President Trump outlined his rationale for the proposed tariff on Chinese goods. He claimed that the tariff would help curb the flow of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid, from China to Mexico and Canada, which ultimately ends up in the United States. Trump pointed to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) findings, which suggest that chemical companies in China play a central role in the global fentanyl supply chain.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is one of the most significant drug threats facing the US today.

Trump explained that the tariff would apply to both China and its neighbors, Mexico and Canada, which are involved in the trafficking of fentanyl into the US. He described the tariff as a measure to stop this illegal drug trade and address what he sees as a pressing threat to American citizens.

Trump's Claims About Previous Deal with Xi Jinping

In addition to discussing the tariff, Trump also referenced a past conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he claimed they had reached an agreement to impose the death penalty on individuals involved in the fentanyl trade.

According to Trump, under the terms of this deal, Chinese authorities would execute drug dealers who sent fentanyl to the United States. Trump suggested that this agreement had been settled during his first term in office but was not followed up by the current administration under President Joe Biden.

Trump argued that had the death penalty been implemented, fentanyl would not have been able to flow freely to Mexico, Canada, or other nations. He criticized the Biden administration for not pursuing this agreement, implying that this lack of action contributed to the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

China's Stance on Trade and Drug Control

While China has expressed its commitment to addressing the fentanyl trade, it has also warned against the use of tariffs as a solution. The Chinese government has consistently advocated for dialogue and cooperation in resolving international issues, including drug trafficking, rather than escalating tensions through economic measures.

The ongoing dispute between the US and China over tariffs has the potential to further strain relations between the two countries.