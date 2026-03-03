'Will set on fire any ship that passes through': Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz; why this key oil route matters

Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday that it has shut the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, warning that any vessel attempting to cross the waterway would be attacked and set ablaze, according to Iranian state media.

“Any ship that seeks to pass through the Strait of Hormuz we will set on fire,” Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari was quoted as saying.

Oil prices surged on Monday as the escalating conflict in Iran hindered tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the waterway’s vital role in the global oil supply.

The action marks one of the most serious geopolitical escalations in the ongoing conflict between Iran on one side and Israel and the US on the other. The announcement followed the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli strike days earlier, an incident that has significantly heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, US Central Command maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, rejecting Iranian claims that the critical oil transit route has been closed, Reuters reported, citing Fox News.

Such a closure would physically disrupt transit, blocking roughly one-fifth (about 20%) of the world's daily oil supply and a significant portion of liquefied natural gas, potentially causing severe global energy market shocks.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway situated at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman (along with a portion of the United Arab Emirates) to the south.

It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and ultimately the Arabian Sea, serving as the only sea passage from the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the open ocean. At its narrowest point, the strait is only about 21 miles (33 kilometers) wide, making it a geographic chokepoint. It's often described as a "critical oil chokepoint."

Strategic significance

Geopolitically, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime corridors due to its strategic position and vulnerability to disruption. Iran effectively controls the northern side, which allows it influence over navigation, raising concerns during conflicts or escalations, as seen in recent threats to block the strait amid tensions with Israel and the US.

Historically, it has been vital for trade routes dating back centuries, facilitating the exchange of goods like ceramics, ivory, silk, and textiles. Today, its significance stems from energy security.

Why this strait matters to global energy security

The strait is indispensable for global energy trade, carrying roughly 20-25% of the world's seaborne oil exports and roughly 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually. As per the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) In 2022, oil flows through it averaged 21 million barrels every day, equivalent to about 21% of global petroleum liquids consumption.

As per several reports, nearly $1.2 trillion of maritime trade passes trough the Gulf region, much of which relies on the strait of Hormuz, representing approx. 20% of global container shipments.

Key maritime route for Asian markets

This route is also vital for the Asian markets. Over 80% of the oil and LNG transported through this strategic chokepoint goes in Asian markets. Major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea depend heavily on this single maritime route to meet their energy security needs.

Closure could lead to economic fallout worldwide

Energy analysts caution that even a temporary blockage could cause oil prices skyrocketing. It could fuel a global economic fallout by halting supplies to industrial powers, potential shortage world wide, spark inflationary pressure, and supply chain crises worldwide as global economy runs smoothly on stable energy prices.