Will ships now pay toll to pass Strait of Hormuz? Iran's new plan explained

Amid ongoing disruptions in global energy supplies, Iran is now considering a move that could further affect operations in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for the world’s oil shipments.

The Iranian parliament is preparing a draft bill that would require vessels to pay a fee for secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported citing semi-official Fars News Agency.

According to Fars, quoting an unnamed legislator, the proposal is expected to be finalised next week and would legally affirm Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that links major oil and gas producers in the Persian Gulf with global markets.

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“We are pursuing a proposal in which Iran’s sovereignty, control, and oversight in the Strait of Hormuz are formally recognized in law, and through the collection of tolls, a source of revenue is also created for the country,” Fars reported citing lawmaker.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Iran announced that it has permitted vessels from friendly countries, including India, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Thursday that Iran is allowing ships from friendly nations, including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the Iranian Navy on Wednesday reportedly turned back a Pakistan-bound ship, citing no legal clearance. Iranian authorities have confirmed that they have turned back a vessel named Selen bound for Karachi, Pakistan, since it did not have approval to pass Hormuz. Iran has clarified that the passage of any vessel through the Strait of Hormuz requires full coordination with its maritime authority.

The timing of Iran’s move is particularly significant. As the Middle East conflict enters its fourth week, the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes, has experienced major disruptions.

Currently, only a limited number of vessels, primarily linked to China and Iran, are transiting the route, which is functioning at a fraction of its normal capacity. This bottleneck has created ripple effects across global energy markets.

Impact on oil supply and prices

The restricted shipping has slowed oil production in the Persian Gulf, while refineries in the region have also sustained damage due to ongoing hostilities, further constraining supply. Consequently, oil prices have surged, with Brent crude briefly surpassing $114 per barrel earlier this week. Concerns are mounting over a potential escalation, with the Trump administration reportedly assessing the economic impact if prices were to rise as high as $200 per barrel.

15-point peace plan proposed by the United States to Iran aimed at ending the Middle East conflict specifically includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a key condition. It is now interesting to see how the United States will respond to this development.