/Will the US-Iran peace deal hold? Three pressure points testing the agreement

US-Iran Deal: The White House has confirmed that the United States and Iran have signed an agreement to extend their ceasefire, and the deal has now come into effect. The announcement came after President Donald Trump attended the G7 summit at Évian-les-Bains in France, where the agreement was formally signed.
The 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being described as an attempt to reduce tensions after months of military confrontation involving the United States, Iran and Israel. One of its main provisions states that Iran will never pursue nuclear weapons. Another major element is the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted since the escalation of hostilities.
The agreement also sets out a proposed $300 billion plan for Iran’s “reconstruction and economic development”, though the United States is not bound to financially contribute. The deal comes nearly four months after the latest cycle of war began across the region from February 28.
Officials and analysts say the real test of the agreement lies in three core issues that could affect its implementation in the coming weeks.
Lebanon has emerged as one of the most sensitive components of the arrangement. During the initial announcement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had agreed to the “immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon”.
Drafts of the agreement include Lebanon within the scope of the ceasefire. However, developments on the ground have not followed the same direction. During the summit in France, President Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise greater restraint in Lebanon, but Israeli strikes continued.
According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), Israeli aircraft targeted the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area and nearby regions of Kfar Tebnit in recent operations. US officials say that while Lebanon falls under the broader arrangement, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory is not a condition of the agreement. They also argue that Israel retains the right to act in self-defence.
However, Iran sees the situation differently. It has stated that ending hostilities in Lebanon is an essential part of any durable ceasefire agreement. Hezbollah has echoed this position, with its media office telling Reuters that Iran has assured it will push for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces in the next phase of talks.
Tel Aviv has made clear that it does not consider itself bound by Iran’s interpretation of the deal. Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israeli forces will continue to be deployed in designated security zones in Lebanon “indefinitely” and warned of a strong response if Iran-backed attacks originate from Lebanese territory.
Analysts believe this divergence in interpretation creates a major challenge for the agreement’s stability, especially as military activity in Lebanon continues.
The nuclear issue is at the centre of long-standing tensions between Washington and Tehran. US Vice President JD Vance said the agreement includes provisions to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, adding that compliance can be verified.
He also said that sanctions relief could follow if Iran adheres to future commitments, though details of the process have not been made public.
Iran has claimed that billions of dollars in frozen assets will be released during a 60-day negotiation period, a claim that Vance has rejected. The agreement also points to potential economic incentives, including waivers allowing Iran to resume oil and petrochemical exports and negotiations on unlocking financial flows related to reconstruction.
A disputed point is Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. President Trump has said there is no urgency in seizing it, while Iran continues to insist that its nuclear programme is peaceful and not intended for weapons development.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran had accumulated around 400 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent as of last year. If it is true, it is far above the 3.67 percent limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal. Weapons-grade material requires enrichment of around 90 percent.
The agreement suggests that both sides will maintain the status quo during the 60-day negotiation period, with Iran refraining from expanding its nuclear activity and the US avoiding new sanctions.
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is another major part of the agreement. The waterway, which carries around 20 percent of international oil and gas shipments, had been disrupted during the war.
President Trump said the Strait would be cleared and reopened soon after the signing of the deal, with mines expected to be removed as part of the process. The provisions of the agreement suggest Iran would take responsibility for clearing mines within 30 days, while the United States would lift naval restrictions.
However, there is still disagreement over how the Strait will be managed after reopening. Iran has said it wants a larger role in its administration, including the possibility of service charges on passing vessels, though the exact structure is unclear.
The United States has rejected any form of toll system, with Trump stating that the waterway must continue to be “toll-free” even after the initial 60-day period. Gulf states have also supported unrestricted navigation.
Practical challenges are significant. Clearing naval mines could take weeks or even months. Until then, shipping companies are expected to be cautious.
Maritime risk experts say the situation in the Strait still does not allow normal commercial movement. According to them, it would require exceptional confidence for any vessel to pass through under the present conditions.
Analysts describe the agreement as a structure rather than a final settlement, with many important details still open to negotiation.
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