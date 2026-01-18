Hours after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on Denmark and several other European Union countries over the Greenland dispute, the European bloc reacted strongly, warning that such moves could lead to a "dangerous escalation" and seriously damage the transatlantic partnership.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Denmark and Greenland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reminded Washington that “territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law.”

In a post on X, the European Commission President said, "The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US. Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."