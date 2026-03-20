Will US allies join war? Seven nations condemn Iran attacks on vessels, energy sites, Strait of Hormuz closure

Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and the UK issued a fierce condemnation of Iran "in the strongest terms" over its attacks on unarmed commercial ships and civilian infrastructure, like oil and gas sites, plus the "de facto closure" of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Al Jazeera, the seven countries urged Tehran to immediately halt its actions and attempts to block the key maritime route in the joint statement, stressing that "freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law."

According to Al Jazeera, the leaders also pledged support for "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait" while welcoming "the commitment of nations engaging in preparatory planning."



Meanwhile, China called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing that the safety of international waterways must not be compromised, according to Al Jazeera.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the ongoing conflict was disrupting global energy security and warned of broader economic consequences, Al Jazeera reported.



"The situation in the Middle East has disrupted global energy security," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a news conference, as per Al Jazeera.



"The countries involved should immediately cease military operations to prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he said.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has deployed a small team of military planners to coordinate with the United States on developing a "viable collective plan" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a UK defence official said on Thursday, CNN reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to CNN, the planners will join existing British personnel already working alongside US Central Command, the official added.



The move comes as Washington and its allies step up efforts to respond to Iran's de facto closure of the crucial waterway following military operations launched by the US and Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump has publicly called for allied support to reopen the strait, while also maintaining that the US is capable of acting independently if needed.

Partner nations, however, show reluctance to send military assets directly into the Strait amid escalating hostilities.

As per CNN, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan stated jointly, "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait."

(with ANI inputs)