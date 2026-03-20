Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028522https://zeenews.india.com/world/will-us-allies-joint-war-seven-nations-condemn-iran-attacks-on-vessels-energy-sites-strait-of-hormuz-closure-3028522.html
NewsWorldWill US allies join war? Seven nations condemn Iran attacks on vessels, energy sites, Strait of Hormuz closure
STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Will US allies join war? Seven nations condemn Iran attacks on vessels, energy sites, Strait of Hormuz closure

The seven countries urged Tehran to immediately halt its actions and attempts to block the key maritime route in the joint statement, stressing that "freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will US allies join war? Seven nations condemn Iran attacks on vessels, energy sites, Strait of Hormuz closure

Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and the UK issued a fierce condemnation of Iran "in the strongest terms" over its attacks on unarmed commercial ships and civilian infrastructure, like oil and gas sites, plus the "de facto closure" of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Al Jazeera, the seven countries urged Tehran to immediately halt its actions and attempts to block the key maritime route in the joint statement, stressing that "freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law."

According to Al Jazeera, the leaders also pledged support for "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait" while welcoming "the commitment of nations engaging in preparatory planning."

Meanwhile, China called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing that the safety of international waterways must not be compromised, according to Al Jazeera.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the ongoing conflict was disrupting global energy security and warned of broader economic consequences, Al Jazeera reported.

"The situation in the Middle East has disrupted global energy security," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a news conference, as per Al Jazeera.

"The countries involved should immediately cease military operations to prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has deployed a small team of military planners to coordinate with the United States on developing a "viable collective plan" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a UK defence official said on Thursday, CNN reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to CNN, the planners will join existing British personnel already working alongside US Central Command, the official added.

The move comes as Washington and its allies step up efforts to respond to Iran's de facto closure of the crucial waterway following military operations launched by the US and Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump has publicly called for allied support to reopen the strait, while also maintaining that the US is capable of acting independently if needed.

Partner nations, however, show reluctance to send military assets directly into the Strait amid escalating hostilities.

As per CNN, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan stated jointly, "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait."

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan terror plan
Pakistan's two-point terror plan: Khatu Shyam Temple in Asim Munir's crosshair
Auto news
BMW i3 unveiled with 900 km Range and 400kW ultra-fast charging
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94
mobility
Kavach safety system approved for TN's Tiruchy-Tirunelveli rail route
Iran Israel US War
Iran strikes cripple 17% of Qatar's LNG; US plans 'largest strike'
US-Iran war
When Ras Laffan burns, India pays: The geopolitics of your budget
Indian Railways
Pakistan's fastest train vs India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani: Check difference
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Who was Atiq Ahmed, gangster contested elections against PM Modi
Advanced air defence systems
World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost
HDFC Bank
Rs 1 Lakh crore wiped out after HDFC Bank chairman exit