Will US Have To Refund Tariffs To India? How Trump Faces Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar Liability

Washington: President Donald Trump’s tariff policies continue to be under the spotlight, with the potential to cost the United States billions of dollars in refunds. US Treasury Secretary Scott Baesert revealed that if the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) upholds recent Federal Court rulings, America may have to return a substantial portion of the revenue collected under Trump’s tariff regime.

The issue came to prominence after the Federal Court ruled that Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” exceeded presidential authority.

During an NBC News interview, Baesert explained the stakes. “If the Supreme Court confirms the Federal Court’s August 29 decision, we may have to refund nearly half the tariffs collected. This would create a severe situation for the U.S. Treasury. If the court orders it, we will have no choice but to comply,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Federal Court had earlier declared that Trump’s imposition of tariffs on over 70 countries, ranging from 10 to 50 percent, violated presidential powers. The ruling directly challenged the legality of the tariffs, including the 25 percent additional levy imposed on India.

Combined with tariffs on Indian goods linked to oil imports from Russia, this surcharge amounted to a total of 50 percent. The decision, if upheld by the apex court, could compel the U.S. government to issue massive refunds, creating both political and financial repercussions.

Baesert also emphasised that while there are legal avenues to minimise or delay refunds, such measures could weaken the trade leverage built by the Trump administration. The tariffs had generated significant revenue for the United States, but now the prospect of repayment threatens to undercut some of the financial and strategic advantages the administration had hoped to secure.

Trump’s tariff strategy had been criticised internationally for targeting more than 70 nations, including allies and key trading partners. India, in particular, faced additional scrutiny after Trump linked punitive tariffs to New Delhi’s oil imports from Russia. Critics argue that these tariffs were as much a political statement as a trade policy tool, raising tensions with major global economies while increasing costs for American importers and consumers.

The Supreme Court’s final decision will be awaited. If the court upholds the federal ruling, the U.S. could be forced to return billions in tariff revenue, an unprecedented move with far-reaching implications for international trade and domestic fiscal planning. Analysts say this could reshape Washington’s approach to unilateral tariffs, reinforcing checks on presidential authority in trade policy.

As the legal process unfolds, both domestic and international observers are closely watching whether the Trump administration will face one of the costliest policy reversals in recent U.S. economic history.