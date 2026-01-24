Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010041https://zeenews.india.com/world/will-us-remove-tariffs-on-india-treasury-secretary-hints-at-path-after-calling-25-levy-huge-success-3010041.html
NewsWorldWill US remove tariffs on India? Treasury Secretary hints at path after calling 25% levy huge success
US INDIA TARIFFS

Will US remove tariffs on India? Treasury Secretary hints at 'path' after calling 25% levy 'huge success'

The United States has hinted at a possible removal of the 25% tariffs imposed on India, with Treasury Secretary describing the levy as a "huge success" that led to the "collapse" of Indian purchases of Russian oil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will US remove tariffs on India? Treasury Secretary hints at 'path' after calling 25% levy 'huge success'US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Zee News)

The United States has hinted at a possible removal of the 25% tariffs imposed on India, with Treasury Secretary describing the levy as a "huge success" that led to the "collapse" of Indian purchases of Russian oil.

Speaking about the tariffs, the Treasury Secretary said he "would imagine there is a path to take them (tariffs) off now," signaling a potential shift in US trade policy towards India.

US calls tariffs 'huge success'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Treasury Secretary termed the 25% tariffs on India a major achievement, claiming they successfully pressured New Delhi to drastically reduce its purchases of Russian crude oil.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
Why India kept distance from Trump’s Gaza Peace Board: DNA Analysis
disability certificate
UP man cuts off foot for disability certificate to get into MBBS with NEET
Sheikh Hasina
‘Edge of an abyss’: Sheikh Hasina raises alarm over Bangladesh’s condition
India Republic Day
Khalistani Groups and ISI uneasy over top EU Leaders' visit to India: Report
Indian Ocean
Spain joins IPOI: Strategic partner synergies in the Indian Ocean
Bangladesh
Leaked Audio: US diplomat woos Jamaat, Yunus; talks of disintegration of BNP
PM Modi
Andaman and Nicobar’s role in freedom struggle neglected: PM Modi
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann govt implements Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
J&K news
J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
Technology
WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, digital infra