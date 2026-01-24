Will US remove tariffs on India? Treasury Secretary hints at 'path' after calling 25% levy 'huge success'

The United States has hinted at a possible removal of the 25% tariffs imposed on India, with Treasury Secretary describing the levy as a "huge success" that led to the "collapse" of Indian purchases of Russian oil.

Speaking about the tariffs, the Treasury Secretary said he "would imagine there is a path to take them (tariffs) off now," signaling a potential shift in US trade policy towards India.

US calls tariffs 'huge success'

The Treasury Secretary termed the 25% tariffs on India a major achievement, claiming they successfully pressured New Delhi to drastically reduce its purchases of Russian crude oil.