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Will US strike Iran again? Trump says he will take necessary action 'if Tehran fails to adhere to any agreement'

Trump made the remarks on Monday during a signing ceremony for two executive orders on quantum technology at the White House Oval Office, where he fielded questions from reporters about the state of US-Iran diplomacy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Will US strike Iran again? Trump says he will take necessary action 'if Tehran fails to adhere to any agreement'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: White House/YouTube

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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