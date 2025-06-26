‘Willing To Settle PoK, Terror Issues’: Why Pakistan’s PM Is Pushing For Talks With India – And Asking This Nation To Mediate

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for help in initiating talks with India. He said he aims to resolve multiple issues – terrorism, the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and trade.

Pakistani channel ARY News reported that Sharif told the Crown Prince that Islamabad is “fully willing” to engage New Delhi on PoK, the Shyok-Indus water treaty, cross-border terrorism and trade normalisation. The appeal comes amid heightened tensions following April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Responding to the deadly assault that killed 26 civilians, India took several measures – suspending the Indus Water Treaty, revoking visa privileges, repatriating Pakistani citizens, cutting staff at the Pakistan High Commission and closing the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

Authorities emphasised that dialogue on any issue will wait until Pakistan addresses terrorism and the PoK dispute.

Pakistan has tried to press its case at the OIC meeting in Turkey. Its delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also toured multiple countries to rally support on the water issue. Yet, little traction was gained internationally.

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, remains the accepted framework. Under its terms, Pakistan controls the western rivers – Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – while India retains water rights over the eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. Distribution stands at 80% for Pakistan and 20% for India.

In early May this year, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting militant camps belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan. The strikes hit key sites, including the Nur Khan Airbase.

Pakistan later attempted a failed counterstrike on Indian military installations. The Pahalgam attack and subsequent military activity have sharply escalated hostilities, adding complexity to Sharif’s quest for diplomatic engagement.