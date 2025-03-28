Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of steep auto tariffs starting next month, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that the era of deep economic, security, and military ties between his country and the United States "is over."

Trump raised tariffs on imported automobiles and parts to 25 percent and indicated that the reciprocal tariff system that goes into effect on April 2 will be “lenient.” His planned tariff on vehicle imports to Washington is to come into force next week and could possibly turn out devastating for the Canadian auto industry.

Trump’s latest announcement pertaining to tariffs prompted Carney to pause his campaign ahead of Canada's April 28 election to head back to Ottawa for a meeting of cabinet members chalking out plans in the trade war with Washington.

Dubbing Trump’s auto tariffs "unjustified," the Canadian PM stated that they were in breach of existing trade deals between the countries. He also warned Canadians that Trump had permanently altered relations with the United States and that, regardless of any future trade deals, there would be "no turning back."

"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said, as quoted by news agency AFP. He said Canada would retaliate against the auto tariffs.

"Our response to these latest tariffs is to fight, to protect, and to build," Carney said. "We will fight the US tariffs with retaliatory trade actions of our own that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada," he further stated.

Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister on March 14. He said Thursday that the White House had reached out to schedule a call and that he expected to speak to Trump in the "next day or two."

Carney also stated that while he is willing to talk to Trump, he will not participate in substantive trade negotiations with Washington until the president shows Canada "respect," particularly by ending his repeated annexation threats.

"For me, there are two conditions, not necessarily for a call, but for a negotiation with the United States. First, respect, respect for our sovereignty as a country... apparently it's a lot for him," Carney said. "There has to be a comprehensive discussion between the two of us, including with respect to our economy and our security," he added.

