Wilmington Tunnel Collapse: Dozens Trapped As LAFD Launches Massive Rescue Operation | VIDEO
A massive tunnel collapsed in Wilmington, Los Angeles, has reportedly trapped up to 28 workers underground. The LAFD has deployed over 100 responders in a complex rescue operation.
A large tunnel collapse in Wilmington, a suburb of Los Angeles, has trapped dozens of workers underground and prompted a major emergency response. The incident happened on Wednesday, near the intersection of W. Lomita Boulevard and S. Figueroa Street.
BREAKING TUNNEL COLLAPSE IN LOS ANGELES
As many as 15 tunnel workers have been initially reportedly isolated by a "collapse" in an industrial tunnel as many as six miles south from the response address, which is the sole tunnel access.pic.twitter.com/p4mGKG38EP— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 10, 2025
Initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) indicated that 15 tunnel workers were trapped. However, later reports from CBS Los Angeles suggest the number could be as high as 28. So far, no injuries have been confirmed.
"As many as 15 tunnel workers have been initially reported isolated by a collapse in an industrial tunnel," an initial LAFD statement said. It explained that the incident took place about six miles south of the response address, which is the only access point to the tunnel.
First video footage shows a significant number of emergency personnel and equipment at the scene. The LAFD confirmed that over 100 responders are on site.
"More than 100 LAFD responders are assigned, including members of the LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team who are specially trained and equipped to handle confined space tunnel rescues," the department’s release noted, emphasising the specialised nature of the ongoing efforts.
Details about the tunnel's purpose, size, and the cause of the collapse are still unknown as rescue operations proceed. The LAFD is managing the scene and has requested media helicopters to keep a safe distance so as not to interfere with ground communications.
