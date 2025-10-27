Advertisement
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS

Wings of Reconnection: India-China Direct Flights Return After 5-Year Silence, Kolkata Witnesses Historic Takeoff

The resumption of direct flights between India and China marks a major boost for trade, tourism and people-to-people ties, ending a five-year hiatus since the pandemic halted travel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 05:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Wings of Reconnection: India-China Direct Flights Return After 5-Year Silence, Kolkata Witnesses Historic TakeoffPassengers in a queue after the resumption of direct flights between India and China after a five-year hiatus, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

India-China Direct Flights: Kolkata witnessed a historic evening as India and China reconnected with the resumption of direct flights after a five-year pause. IndiGo flight 6E1703 lifted off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 10:07 PM, marking a milestone in bilateral relations. The flight, carrying 176 passengers, is headed to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, with an expected arrival at 4:05 AM.

The airport director shared a video of the takeoff, capturing the moment that signifies renewed trade, tourism and people-to-people connections between the two nations. Daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou will commence immediately. Routes from Delhi to Guangzhou will start on November 10, while flights between Shanghai and Delhi will resume on November 9.

Chinese Deputy Consul General in Kolkata, Qin Yong, called the day “very important” for India-China relations. He said that after five years of suspension, the resumption of direct flights represents a significant improvement in bilateral ties. The moment had been long anticipated and now brings renewed momentum to people and commerce.

The ceremonial lamp-lighting at the airport marked the first departure. Passengers, airport officials and airline representatives gathered to celebrate the occasion. The deputy consul general described the flight’s return as the “first fruit” of the recent high-level consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He emphasised that the leaders’ discussions have paved the way for practical outcomes, like the return of these flights.

Qin highlighted cooperation over rivalry, highlighting the role of India and China as regional leaders. He urged both countries to deepen collaboration in global trade and as members of BRICS, SCO and the Global South.

Airport Director Dr. P.R. Beuria welcomed the initiative, calling it a “great moment” for Kolkata and the eastern region of India. He stressed the government’s role in facilitating the route and confirmed that IndiGo is the first airline to operate the service. The direct flight is expected to boost business, tourism and connectivity, reinforcing Kolkata’s growing stature as an international aviation hub.

This flight signals more than a return to the skies. It reflects a careful rebuilding of trust, the promise of enhanced commerce and a tangible step forward in people-to-people ties between two of Asia’s largest nations.

