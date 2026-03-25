With Larijani dead, can Iran's new security boss Zolghadr help Tehran achieve desired results?

When a missile killed Ali Larijani last week, it did not just take one of Iran's most experienced political minds. It left a hole at the very centre of the country's security architecture, and filling it, in the middle of an active war, was never going to be simple.

Tehran has now made its choice. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a veteran of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and one of the few figures in Iran's system who straddles both the military and political worlds, has been appointed head of the Supreme National Security Council. It is arguably the most sensitive post in the Iranian state, and he is inheriting it at the worst possible moment.

Who is Zolghadr?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He is not a new face. Zolghadr belongs to the founding generation of the IRGC, the elite force established in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution. He fought in the Iran-Iraq war and spent the decades that followed accumulating one senior role after another, eight years as chief of the IRGC Joint Staff, another eight as the organisation's deputy commander-in-chief. He later moved into high-level political and judicial positions and has served as secretary of the advisory Expediency Council since 2023.

In Tehran's circles, he is regarded as a heavyweight security figure, someone whose career has touched nearly every corner of Iran's defence and intelligence establishment.

Why him, why now?

Larijani was long considered one of the most sophisticated operators in Iran's governing system, a figure who combined deep security knowledge with political dexterity. Replacing someone of that standing was never going to be straightforward, particularly mid-conflict.

Zolghadr's appointment, however, should not be read purely as a wartime reaction. Those close to Iran's leadership suggest it reflects a longer process of identifying someone with the precise combination of qualities the role demands, security expertise, strategic range and the ability to work closely with the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, to whom the SNSC is closely tied.

That said, there is little question that his military background carries particular appeal for Iran's hardliners right now. With the country on a war footing, a figure shaped by decades inside the IRGC carries a different kind of authority than a diplomat or technocrat would.

The challenges waiting on his desk

The problems confronting Zolghadr are immediate and considerable.

American and Israeli strikes continue across Iran, not just in major urban centres such as Tehran and Isfahan, but with growing intensity in western and northwestern regions, particularly East Azerbaijan province near the country's western border. Iranian authorities are openly concerned that the pattern of these strikes is designed to stoke internal instability rather than simply degrade military capability.

In response, hundreds of people have been arrested on accusations of cooperating with foreign entities, part of a broader effort to contain what officials describe as security breaches. This comes against the backdrop of a protest movement earlier this year that left thousands of Iranians dead, adding another layer of fragility to the domestic picture.

On the offensive side, Iran continues to launch missile strikes across the region, with its intelligence apparatus determined to demonstrate that it can identify and reach targets deep inside Israeli territory. Tehran is also pressing ahead with its campaign to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategy that has already pushed oil prices sharply higher and rattled the global economy.

The negotiating table

Beyond the battlefield, Zolghadr will have a central role in any talks with Washington aimed at ending the war. That makes his appointment significant, not just militarily but diplomatically; whoever sits at the head of the SNSC will shape the terms Iran is willing to discuss and the red lines it will not cross.

His selection points to a deliberate choice by Iran's leadership to add more military weight to its national security establishment at a moment when the country faces pressure on multiple fronts simultaneously. Whether that proves to be the right call will depend, in large part, on what Zolghadr does next.

He has spent a lifetime preparing for a role like this. The question is whether that preparation is enough for a crisis of this scale.