With Maduro In US Custody, Is Venezuela Now A Puppet State For Trump’s Oil Empire? Experts Weigh In

Venezuela Political Crisis: The United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following a military operation in Caracas on January 3. It ended months of escalating pressure from the Trump administration, which had already authorised strikes on boats allegedly transporting drugs off Venezuela’s coast.

The couple now faces criminal charges in New York City for drug trafficking and “narco‑terrorism”, putting a spotlight on what comes next for Venezuela’s government, its struggling economy and its oil industry.

Asked why Washington’s relations with Caracas and tensions with Maduro escalated so much in the past year, Professor Michael Albertus, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, said that Trump and Maduro were “staunch ideological foes” and both “empowered hardliners”. He said US policy toward Venezuela is heavily influenced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a cohort of Cuban-American lawmakers in Miami, who have consistently opposed any cooperation with Caracas.

“Well before Trump’s re-election to office, the United States and Venezuela have been at odds. Relations between the two countries soured further after Venezuela’s fraudulent election in July 2024 and and the Trump administration’s pressure campaign, which began with bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats and culminated in Maduro’s removal,” he said.

The legality of the US military action is contested. Professor Curtis Bradley, who teaches international law at the university, explained that “the use of military force against another nation is not allowed under international law, except in self-defense in response to an armed attack, and Venezuela had not attacked the United States”.

He emphasised that conducting a law enforcement operation in another country without consent can potentially lead to war. On whether Trump violated constitutional limits on war powers, he observed, “The Constitution gives the Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. But presidents have long asserted the right to engage in limited military operations without seeking congressional authorisation. Ultimately, it is up to the Congress to police the president’s use of force.”

Bradley also highlighted that the United States can still prosecute Maduro under its drug laws, even if his capture was technically illegal. “The fact that the US may have apprehended Maduro illegally will not be a defense to his being tried in the United States,” he said, adding that any immunity defense because of him being the de facto head of state of Venezuela is unlikely to succeed.

Comparisons with historical US operations help explain the importance of the Venezuela strike. Professor Albertus likened the capture of Maduro to the US removal of Panama’s military leader Manuel Noriega in 1989, who was extradited to American courts and convicted of drug-trafficking and money laundering.

But the two incidents have difference as well.

“Noriega’s removal required American Marines on the ground and took weeks. The American government then aided the installation of a democratic government. In Venezuela, the United States so far has snubbed the democratic opposition,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the future of Venezuela is uncertain. “The US now claims it will ‘run’ Venezuela, by which it means issuing directives and ultimatums backed up by the threat of force,” he said and added that Washington is attempting to position Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as a transitional leader, but the country’s top authorities are in place and the democratic opposition continues to advocate for change.

Professor Paul Poast, who teaches international relations at the university, said that while Trump’s statements about running Venezuela drew attention, Rubio quickly began to soften the comments by describing the US role as guiding and pressuring Rodríguez’s transitional government.

The Trump administration has also raised expectations regarding Venezuelan oil, with claims that US companies could immediately begin operations to rebuild infrastructure. However, Professor Ryan Kellogg, who is an energy economics expert, cautioned that the industry is in disrepair.

Venezuela used to produce around 3 million barrels per day of crude, but production has fallen to less than 1 million barrels due to lack of investment and maintenance,” he said, emphasising that large investments would be required to restore pipelines, processing units and ports and that private companies are unlikely to commit without political stability.

Even if Venezuela’s oil sector is rebuilt, he said the impact on global prices would be minimal. “Any such investment would take place over decades. We are not going to see a gusher of new crude any time soon. Venezuela is only one country in a global market producing over 100 million barrels a day. Even a gradual doubling of production would move prices only a couple of dollars per barrel,” he explained.

The US military operation in Caracas also brings up bigger questions about how the United States handles its foreign policy in Latin America.

Poast described Trump’s approach as a modern extension of the Monroe Doctrine, which he and his staff call the “Trump Corollary” or the “Donroe Doctrine”. He said the United States is asserting dominance in the hemisphere with a willingness to apply force rarely seen in recent decades.

He added that the operation could embolden Trump to act elsewhere in the region, though any moves against NATO allies appear unlikely. He also said there could be conflicts between the president’s goal of keeping the United States as the “indispensable nation” and allowing Russia and China some freedom in their regions.

With Maduro facing trial in New York and Washington signalling an active role in Venezuela’s governance, Caracas stands at a precarious crossroads. The coming months will determine whether US interventions change the Venezuelan political situation, influence its energy sector and set a precedent for 21st-century American foreign policy in Latin America.