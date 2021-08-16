With Taliban taking control, women journalists not sure about future and life

The advancement and eventual control of Taliban over Afghanistan, especially Kabul, has made many worried about the future. The citizens are not sure about what is going to happen to them in near future. Working women, including journalists, are also scared about their life.

In a report, Reuters wrote: "In early July, as Taliban insurgents were seizing territory from government forces across Afghanistan, fighters from the group walked into the offices of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave. The gunmen escorted them to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs. Instead, they explained that male relatives could take their place, according to three of the women involved and the bank's manager."

If this is how it is going to be then working women are in for tough times in the new government.

There have been reports of women journalists receiving death threats from the Taliban. In a video earlier surfaced on social media, some Taliban members were seen painting the faces of women on advertisement boards.

“In the last 24 hours, our lives have changed and we have been confined to our homes, and death threatens us at every moment...We see silence filled with fear of the Taliban around us,” says a woman journalist quoted by The Guardian.

