/‘Without me there will be no Israel’: Trump advises Jerusalem to let Syria take care of Hezbollah

Alongside his bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Trump said, “Israel has been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartments. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because, to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it..."