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‘Without me there will be no Israel’: Trump advises Jerusalem to let Syria take care of Hezbollah

At the G7, US President Donald Trump went all out on Israel, he advised Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah if, they cant'do it without killing everyone. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
‘Without me there will be no Israel’: Trump advises Jerusalem to let Syria take care of Hezbollah
Image Credit: Screengrab/X The White House

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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