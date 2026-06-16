/‘Without me there will be no Israel’: Trump advises Jerusalem to let Syria take care of Hezbollah

US President Donald Trump has advised Israel at the G7 summit in Evian, alongside the Emir of Qatar, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G7. Trump went all out on Israel, claiming that there would be no Israel without the United States and without him.
On Tuesday in Evian, France, talking about the US-Iran deal, US President said, “Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did.”
He further praised his ‘great’ relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. Lebanon used to be a great country. It was a country where you had professors, doctors, and lawyers. Now it's just terrible.”
#WATCH | Evian, France: US President Donald Trump says, "Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did. I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more… pic.twitter.com/6RdIRhSEf8— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026
Trump, who appeared frustrated with Israel’s military operation in Lebanon, criticised its leadership for Lebanon’s current state. He said, “I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do this job faster. It just goes on forever. And when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that's the deal with Iran.”
The US President went on to criticise the JCPOA signed under former US President Donald Trump. “So, when you ask me about Bibi, an unbelievable relationship. But Israel would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved...This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama's) deal was a road to nuclear weapon. Bibi, I remember very well, Bibi came to Washington and begged, he begged Obama not to make that deal. And Obama was on the side of Iran, not Israel. And he made the deal. That deal was a disaster. I terminated that deal..."
Apart from criticising Israel for its ‘killing’ in Lebanon, Trump advised Jerusalem to let ‘Syria handle Hezbollah, if they can’t do the job without killing everyone.’
Alongside his bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Trump said, “Israel has been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartments. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because, to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it..."
#WATCH | Evian, France: US President Donald Trump says, "Israel has been fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those… pic.twitter.com/ZKE8X8AT0f— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026
There have been visible signs of strain in the ‘great’ relationship between the two leaders since their joint war on Iran on February 28 earlier this year.
From the heated phone call between Trump and Netanyahu earlier this month, US President Donald Trump angrily confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday over Israel’s plans to resume airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Trump reportedly criticised Netanyahu in strong terms, like ‘You’re F***n crazy”, warning that renewed attacks would further damage Israel’s international standing and expressing frustration over the military escalation.
The call came after Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to target Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s Dahiya district, prompting evacuation warnings and the displacement of thousands of Lebanese civilians.
Now, his remarks at the G7 summit highlighted growing differences between Washington and Jerusalem over the handling of regional conflicts, particularly in Lebanon. US President openly criticised Israel’s prolonged campaign against Hezbollah and urged a different approach. By suggesting that Syria should be allowed to deal with Hezbollah and stressing the need to avoid civilian casualties, Trump signalled a shift in tone that could further test US-Israel relations even as both countries continue to coordinate on broader regional security challenges, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
US President Donald Trump warned that “all hell will rain down” if Iran seeks to acquire a nuclear weapon, while praising a new US-Iran agreement that he said clearly prevents Tehran from obtaining one. Trump credited Qatar for its key mediation role and described Doha as an essential partner in securing the deal.
Meanwhile US-Iran agreed on a peace deal and virtually signed the deal on Sunday, with formal signing scheduled for June 19. The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, restoring normal traffic levels, while the US will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and ease key sanctions to allow Iran to resume oil exports.
The deal also mandates an immediate and permanent ceasefire between the US and Iran across regional fronts, though disagreements remain over Lebanon, with Israel reportedly not directly involved in the negotiations and continuing its campaign against Hezbollah.
On the nuclear front, Iran has agreed to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the US to eliminate or dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while broader negotiations on its long-term nuclear programme will continue during a 60-day window.
Despite these differences, Trump said the US-Iran deal could withstand tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah, which he described as a “minor war” compared to the threat posed by Iran.
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