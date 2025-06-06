‘Without Me, Trump Would’ve Lost!’: Elon Musk Drops Political Bomb As GOP Rift Explodes

New Delhi: In his latest rant against the administration and the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on June 5 claimed that US President Donald Trump would have lost the 2024 election without his support. The billionaire further accused Trump of “ingratitude”.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, the Democrats would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/Mi3APUSE67 June 5, 2025

This comes after President Trump said that he is disappointed with the former DOGE chief, who recently stepped down as his senior adviser. Now, Musk is going after the administration's tax policy bill, which is at the center of its domestic agenda.

Trump told reporters on June 5 that the Tesla chief is frustrated by the bill’s cuts to electric-vehicle tax credits. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next,” he wrote on SapceX.

Musk immediately rebuked Trump’s claim, saying he was fine with reducing the EV credits if lawmakers “ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill”.

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

'Disgusting Abomination'

Meanwhile, the former senior adviser used Trump's own words against him. Musk retweeted the president's past criticisms of raising the debt ceiling against him. The former Trump ally shared several posts on X from Trump, dating back more than 10 years ago.

In one tweet, dated January 23, 2013, Trump wrote, "I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling – I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!”

“Wise words,” Musk commented on the post.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Donald Trump claimed that Musk knew about the EV mandate in the “Big Beautiful Bill”.

“All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed a problem when he found out we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate," Trump said.

However, Musk denied knowing anything about the mandate.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt https://t.co/dHCj3pprJO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Trump also said his initial pick to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, was a barrier, in part because of his past support for Democrats. Isaacman was an associate of Musk. “I didn’t think it was appropriate. He wanted that person, a certain person, and we said no,” Trump said.