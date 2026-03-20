'Without USA, NATO is a paper tiger': Trump’s sharp warning to 'allies' as Iran conflict continues

US-Iran conflict: Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies, accusing them of avoiding involvement in the conflict. The tensions in the Middle East erupted on February 28, with a massive joint US-Israeli air campaign dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."

In a post on Truth Social, US President Trump said, "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

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Trump ‘angry’ as he slams NATO allies​

The US President is “angry” over European allies’ refusal to support operations in the Strait of Hormuz, Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday, as Trump criticised NATO for failing to back Washington’s Iran strikes during talks with Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin.​

Meeting Prime Minister Micheal Martin of Ireland at the Oval Office, Trump said the US acted decisively against Iran and did not require allied support, even as he questioned NATO’s response.​

“Well, we don't need too much help, and we don't need any help actually,” Trump said. “This is a great test, because we don’t need them, but they should have been there.”​

He said NATO allies backed the action in principle but failed to contribute.

“I was surprised to see that NATO, while they agreed that it was a very important thing to do… when they say it was a threat, but we’re not gonna help, I think they’re very foolish.”​

As per IANS, Trump argued that the US operation had effectively dismantled Iran’s military capability.

“We’ve wiped out their navy, wiped out their military of every aspect. Their Air Force is now decimated,” he said, adding, “they have no air force, no navy, they have no radar.”​

He reiterated that the objective was to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“They would have had a nuclear weapon within one month,” Trump said, adding, “Iran was a tremendous threat.”​

At the same time, he praised the support from regional partners.

“We’ve had great support from the Middle East,” he said, naming Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and adding, “Israel’s been very, very strong… It’s been a very strong collaboration.”​

Graham said he had spoken to Trump about the lack of European support in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have never heard him so angry in my life,” he said, adding he shared that anger over “our European allies’ unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning.”​

Since the outbreak of hostilities three weeks ago, the conflict has expanded across multiple fronts, involving retaliatory strikes on regional energy hubs, leaving the international community focused on avoiding a broader global escalation.

(with agencies' inputs)

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