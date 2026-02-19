'Wokeism': Trump says US needs Diego Garcia island against Iran; Cautions Starmer against lease

United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his stance on the Diego Garcia island, urging the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to go ahead with the leasing deal. In a social media post, Trump said that if Iran refuses to make a deal, then the United States would need Diego Garcia and its airfield in Fairford. Trump also claimed that Starmer will have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism.

"I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is “claiming” Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean," said Trump.

Trump also rejected Mauritius' claim on Diego Garcia, calling it fictitious. "Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature," said Trump.

Notably, the United Kingdom and Mauritius signed an agreement last year that will see sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago returned to Port Louis on the condition that Diego Garcia will continue to be administered by the United Kingdom for at least 99 years.

Trump hinted that the United States need the island for operations against Iran. "Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries," said Trump.

The US President added that PM Starmer should not lose control of Diego Garcia 'by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease'.

"This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" he said.