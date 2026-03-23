Woman dies mid-air on London bound flight, body stays 13 hours amid foul odour complaints
British Airways: A woman in her late 60's died shortly after taking off on British Airways BA32, creating panic mid air.
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British Airways: A prolonged journey from Hong Kong to London turned into a distressing experience for the passengers on board after a woman in her late 60's passed away shortly after take off.
Reportedly 300 passengers on board on British Airways BA32 were forced to spend at least 13 hours with the shared cabin of deceased passenger. As per NDTV, her body was stored in a rear gallery with a heated floor leading to foul smell entering the aircraft.
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