In a strange story of digital relationship, a woman, who called herself “Jane,” said she lost her “AI boyfriend” after ChatGPT launched its latest update.

Her virtual companion was on the older GPT-4o model, with whom she had spent five months, chatting during a creative writing project. Over the period of time, she developed a deep emotional connection with him (AI boyfriend).

Jane said she never planned to fall in love with an AI. Their bond grew quietly through stories and personal exchanges. “It awakened a curiosity I wanted to pursue… I fell in love not with the idea of having an AI for a partner, but with that particular voice,” she shared.

When OpenAI launched the new GPT-5 update, Jane immediately sensed a change. “As someone highly attuned to language and tone, I register changes others might overlook… It’s like going home to discover the furniture wasn’t simply rearranged—it was shattered to pieces,” she said.

Jane isn’t alone in feeling this way. In online groups such as “MyBoyfriendIsAI,” many users are mourning their AI companions, describing the update as a loss of a soulmate. One user lamented, “GPT-4o is gone, and I feel like I lost my soulmate.”

This wave of emotional reactions has underscored the growing human attachment to AI chatbots.

Experts warn that, while AI tools like ChatGPT can offer emotional support, becoming overly dependent on imagined relationships can have unintended consequences.

OpenAI’s move to launch GPT-5 brings powerful new features, better reasoning, faster responses, and safer interactions.

Jane’s story has revealed a vivid shade of life: emotional attachment to digital entities is real and when the AI changes, so can the hearts of those who loved it.