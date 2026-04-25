'Won't accept 'maximalist...': Iran conveyed its demands amid Islamabad's peace push

Iran Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araqchi on Saturday presented Iran's demands and voiced its concerns over US positions as Islamabad hosted renewed efforts in a bid to end a two-month long war that has claimed thousands of lives and unsettled global markets, news agency Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Araqchi met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials. Although, only few details about the talks were disclosed.

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Earlier, on Friday the White House had announced that the President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Islamabad on Saturday for 2nd round of peace talks.

However, Iran has so far rejected any direct talks with the United States regarding negotiation and ceasefire.

When asked about Tehran’s concerns regarding US positions in the talks, an Iranian diplomatic source in Islamabad told Reuters, "Principally, Iranian side will not accept maximalist demands."

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