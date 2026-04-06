'Won't reopen Hormuz for temporary ceasefire': Iran after Trump's ‘crazy b****rds’ warning
Criticising the United States administration, the unnamed official said that Washington "lack the readiness for a permanent ceasefire".
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A senior Iranian official on Monday said that the country will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz under any ‘temporary ceasefire’ arrangement, according to news agency Reuters.
Criticising the United States administration, the unnamed official said that Washington "lack the readiness for a permanent ceasefire". The official also confirmed to Reuters that Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal conveyed by Pakistan and is currently reviewing it.
The remarks came just hours after US President Donald Trump, in a strongly worded social media post, wrote, “Open the F*in’ Strait, you crazy b**rds, or you’ll be living in Hell.” He also referred to Monday as “Bridge Day,” suggesting potential targets for US-Israeli forces.
The US President further said that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” reiterating his earlier warning of strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
He also cautioned the Islamic Republic that “you will be living in hell,” concluding the message with the phrase, “Praise be to Allah.”
In a separate post, Donald Trump said he would address the media from the Oval Office on Monday following a US military operation that rescued two pilots after an American aircraft was shot down within Iranian airspace.
Tehran and Washington have received a draft proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to allow room for negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, the Associated Press reported citing two Middle Eastern officials.
The proposal, put forward by mediators from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey, seeks to halt hostilities and facilitate sustained dialogue toward achieving a permanent truce.
However, it remains unclear whether either side will accept the terms, particularly as Iran has insisted it will continue the fighting until it secures financial reparations and firm guarantees against future attacks.
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