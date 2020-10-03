Working on common approaches with India in Pacific, Indian ocean: Russia envoy Nikolay Kudashev

New Delhi: On the occasion of 20 years of the establishment of the "strategic partnership" between the Russian and Indian governments, Russia's envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev has said that his country is working with India for "common approaches" for the development in the Pacific and Indian oceans. Both countries had signed the “Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership” in October 2000 during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikolay Kudashev also said, "Strategic partners means to proceed from the unity of destinies and to form common approaches and views on common on issues directly connected to the existence of our countries and peoples."

He opined, "These include jointly finding solutions to the problem. Working out common approaches to the vision of regional development: in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, or in the Persian Gulf."

The comments assume significance even as India and the United States are working on the Indo-Pacific concept, which New Delhi has also raised with Moscow.

The Russian envoy mentioned how both countries are jointly dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, countering new challenges and threats -- terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and attempts to rewrite the history of the great victory.

Amid the COVID crisis, India had sent hydroxychloroquine to Russia. Russia is sending its COVID vaccine Sputnik V to India, but subject to regulatory approval in the country.

This year also marks 10 years since India and Russia elevated the relationship to the level of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The envoy said, "Special and privileged partnership can be described by an unprecedented, unparalleled level of confidence and it means a situation when partner’s views, opinions, positions are by default embedded in Moscow’s or New Delhi’s approaches to key problems of the day or to key problems of developing our bilateral relations."

He added, "Future of Eurasia and other regions of the world belongs to this partnership."

Earlier last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meets.

In November, Russia as the host is expected to host a virtual meeting of SCO and BRICS head of state.