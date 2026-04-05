World distracted by Gulf crisis, Indian peacekeepers pull off a stunning move in South Sudan; UN amazed

New Delhi: While the world is paying attention to the Gulf and keeping energy routes open, Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan have reopened a supply corridor that had been blocked since last year’s floods. This has allowed much-needed humanitarian aid to reach communities in need. The United Nations has praised India’s role in supporting relief efforts in the region.

Restoring access in times of crisis

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) shared images and details of the breakthrough and emphasised how this reopening has improved relief operations. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said that even in challenging circumstances, positive developments continue to emerge.

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“Indian peacekeepers have reopened the critical Malakal-Renk main supply route via New Paloich, which had been closed due to last year’s floods. This new road has made it much easier to deliver humanitarian assistance to communities that were previously difficult to reach. The area is now safer for movement, and the land that was lost to the floods is once again accessible,” he said.

The reopening of the route has not only eased the logistical challenges of transporting aid but has also brought hope to locals who were struggling with isolation and shortages. With the corridor open, medical supplies, food and other relief can reach communities more easily to support the UN’s efforts to help the region.

South Sudan’s largest peacekeeping partner

As of January 2026, India is the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan. A total of 1,779 Indian personnel are deployed there to ensure safety of civilians, maintain peace and support humanitarian interventions.

Their involvement extends beyond logistics as Indian troops also contribute to ongoing peace processes and local stability efforts. This makes them indispensable partners in UNMISS operations.

Floods and displacement

South Sudan faced a humanitarian crisis after last year’s floods swept through all eight states, affecting approximately 1.35 million people. According to UN estimates, around 375,600 residents were displaced. It created an urgent need for reliable supply routes to deliver food, medical aid and shelter.

The reopening of the Malakal-Renk corridor by has restored a vital lifeline to these vulnerable populations and ensured that aid can flow where it is most needed.

In a region where access and security challenges often delay assistance, India’s intervention has made a measurable difference. The United Nations’ recognition of this effort highlights the impact of disciplined, coordinated and compassionate peacekeeping in turning crises into opportunities for hope.