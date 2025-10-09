World Erupts As Israel And Hamas Seal ‘Historic First Phase’ Of Gaza Deal; Here’s What The Agreement Holds

Cairo (Egypt): The world is watching what many are calling a “turning point in history”. The announcement came straight from Donald Trump, who declared that Israel and Hamas had signed on to the first phase of his long-awaited Gaza peace plan. The deal promises a halt to fighting, the release of captives and an Israeli troop withdrawal to a pre-agreed line.

The deal, to be signed on Thursday, includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners as well as a surge of aid into besieged Gaza after more than two years of bloodshed.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas would release all captives while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed-upon line, US President Donald Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

According to Trump's 20-point plan, for every Israeli captive whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Palestinians from Gaza.

Hamas will exchange 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of the deal, a source within the resistance group told the AFP news agency.

The exchange will take place within 72 hours of the implementation of the agreement, the source familiar with the negotiations said.

The captives will be released in exchange for 250 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,700 others abducted by Israel including children and women since the genocide began, the source added.

For every Israeli captive whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Palestinians from Gaza, according to Trump's plan.

A statement from the Palestinian resistance group on Telegram indicated they have "submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners" to Israel, adhering to the truce agreement's criteria.

The agreement emerged from tense indirect negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, where Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye worked with the United States to craft the accord. Within hours, capitals around the world began reacting.

United States

President Donald Trump took centre stage, declaring the deal “the beginning of peace after years of war”. He called it “a historic step for the people of the Middle East” and promised fair treatment for all. “The world is watching the start of something very special. This is a great day for the world,” Trump added, in a jubilant message posted on Truth Social.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan... BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lAUxi1UPYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2025

Hamas

In a formal statement, Hamas announced that it had “reached an agreement providing for an end to the war in Gaza.”

The group confirmed the deal covered “the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners”.

The group said earlier on Wednesday that it had handed over its lists of the captives it held and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel that it wanted to be exchanged.

The list of Palestinians Hamas wants freed was expected to include some of the most prominent prisoners ever abducted and jailed by Israel, whose release had been off limits in previous ceasefires.

According to a Palestinian source close to the talks, the list includes Marwan al-Barghouti, a leader of the Fatah movement, and Ahmed Saadat, head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Both are serving multiple life sentences.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian militant group hailed the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye as well as the United States aimed at ending Israel's killings in Gaza.

"We highly appreciate the efforts of our brothers and mediators in Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, and we also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war completely and achieving a full withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in a statement.

It urged President Trump, guarantor states and all relevant parties to ensure that Israel fully adheres to its obligations under the agreement.

"We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem and the West Bank and throughout our homeland and the diaspora, who have demonstrated unparalleled honour, courage and heroism, confronting the fascist occupation projects that targeted them and their national rights. These sacrifices and steadfast positions have thwarted the Israeli occupation’s schemes of subjugation and displacement.

"We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain and that we will remain true to our pledge, never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence and self-determination are achieved," the statement added.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued multiple statements within hours of the announcement, crediting Israel’s military actions for the deal’s success.

“Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action and the great efforts of our friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point,” he said.

He thanked Trump for his “leadership, partnership and unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages”.

He described the deal as “a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel”.

With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.



From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

Qatar

From Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed that mediators had finalised “the terms for implementing the first phase of the ceasefire”.

He said, “The agreement will lead to the end of the war, the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

He added that more details would be shared soon.

يعلن الوسطاء أنه تم الليلة الاتفاق على كل بنود وآليات تنفيذ المرحلة الاولى من اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار بغزة وبما يؤدي لوقف الحرب والإفراج عن المحتجزين الاسرائيليين والأسرى الفلسطينيين ودخول المساعدات، وسيتم الاعلان عن التفاصيل لاحقاً. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) October 8, 2025

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the development as a “momentous opportunity” for peace and a new path toward a two-state solution.

He praised “the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye” and urged all sides to “abide fully by the agreement”.

“All hostages must be released in a dignified manner and a permanent ceasefire must be secured,” Guterres said.

He also called for the “immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza”, adding that the United Nations stood ready to support the deal’s implementation.

I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by @POTUS. I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt & Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.



I urge all… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 9, 2025

Gaza Celebrates

Across Gaza, joy spilled onto the streets. Videos flooded social media showing men, women and children waving flags, lighting fireworks and shouting in relief.

In Gaza City and Khan Younis, chants of victory echoed long after nightfall. In Al-Mawasi, along the southern coast, residents gathered before the official announcement, voices rising in unison with cries of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest). There were bursts of celebratory gunfire, laughter and tears.

After nearly two years of devastation, the people of Gaza were daring to hope again. For many, this was not only the signing of a deal, it felt like the first heartbeat of peace.