'World Is Facing A Rupture, Not Transition....': Canadian PM Mark Carney Slams US Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Tuesday that the world is experiencing a profound "rupture" in the global order, rather than a gradual shift.

Speaking at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Carney cautioned against weaponising trade, finance, and supply chains.

Carney criticised the use of tariffs as a means of coercion, subtly referring to US actions, including those involving Greenland—and called for strengthened multilateral cooperation to protect sovereignty, stability, and prosperity.

The Canadian Prime Minister observed that the period of a stable, rules-based international order has been replaced by a more challenging geopolitical landscape dominated by great power competition.

Carney said, ""Every day, it seems we are living in an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading, the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must... This aphorism of vicissitudes is presented as inevitable, as if the natural logic of international relations is simply reasserting itself," he added, stating that the world was facing a rupture, "not a transition."

Canada recognised that the current international system was never perfect, highlighting that powerful countries like US sometimes bent or ignored rules for their own advantage.

Nevertheless, it emphasised that the framework established by Washington has still provided global public goods, including open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and mechanisms for resolving disputes.

"For decades, countries like Canada prospered under the rules-based international order. Because of this, we valued a foreign policy aimed at protecting it. We knew that the story of a rules-based international system was partially false: the strongest often exempted themselves when convenient, trade rules were enforced asymmetrically, and international law applied differently to the accused and the victim," he said.

Carney’s comments subtly alluded to US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats against European allies in connection with his plan to purchase Greenland.

Emphasising the dangers of such a shift, the Canadian leader warned that a world moving toward protectionism and economic isolation would become poorer, more fragile, and less sustainable. At the same time, he recognized that many countries are pursuing greater strategic autonomy for self-protection, while stressing that long-term reliance on isolation and unilateralism is not a viable approach.