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World Leaders, millions of mourners gather in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

The funeral comes amid significant security tensions. Due to serious threats, the current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent from the public events for his father.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
World Leaders, millions of mourners gather in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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