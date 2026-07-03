/World Leaders, millions of mourners gather in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

Sharing a moment from the solemn occasion, MoS Margherita posted on X, "Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India." The Bihar Governor also extended India's deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.