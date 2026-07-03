/World Leaders, millions of mourners gather in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

In a powerful display of grief and solidarity, world leaders, Iranian officials, and millions of mourners gathered in Tehran on Friday for the funeral of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain. The two dignitaries paid their respects on behalf of the Government and people of India at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla.
Sharing a moment from the solemn occasion, MoS Margherita posted on X, "Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India." The Bihar Governor also extended India's deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.
Iran’s top leadership gathered to honour the slain leader, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araqchi, and senior military commander Mohsen Rezaee. Leaders and dignitaries flew in from across the region and beyond.
Among those paying respects were: Turkmenistan’s Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.
Parliament speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, along with foreign ministers from countries including Nicaragua, Congo, and Burkina Faso, also attended.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry reported high-level delegations from nearly 100 countries, including heads of government, parliamentary speakers, ministers, and special envoys, alongside public figures and civil society groups.
The funeral comes amid significant security tensions. Due to serious threats, the current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent from the public events for his father.
Iranian officials have warned of strong retaliation against any aggression. Senior military commander Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi stated, “We warn the enemies of a strong Iran... to avoid any miscalculation,” promising a harsh response from Iran’s armed forces to any threat.
Before the ceremonies began, President Pezeshkian called on all Iranians, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political views, to unite in mourning.
He urged them to participate “with enthusiasm, dignity and in historic numbers” to show national unity.
Iranian officials expect 15 to 20 million mourners to take part in the multi-day events.
The body of Ayatollah Khamenei, along with those of his companions, was placed at the Grand Mosque for a two-day public farewell.
A major funeral procession is planned through Tehran on Monday, followed by further ceremonies in the holy city of Qom and in Iraq’s holy sites of Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf.
The burial is scheduled for July 9 in Mashhad. The massive gathering reflects both the deep reverence for the late leader and the resilience many Iranians wish to project during a time of national mourning and heightened regional tensions.
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