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World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal as diplomatic breakthrough for regional stability

The deal, expected to be formally signed later this week, is being viewed by many world leaders as a significant opportunity to reduce tensions in West Asia, revive global trade routes and create conditions for long-term regional peace and stability. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:51 AM IST
World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal as diplomatic breakthrough for regional stability
Image Credit: Credit: File Photos/IANS

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