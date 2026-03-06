Israel decimates Iran's air defenses: Over 400 strategic targets blasted in massive strike

The Israeli Air Force on Friday claimed it had struck over 400 targets across western Iran, including ballistic missile launchers, UAV storage facilities, and key infrastructure. During the operation, an aircraft identified a truck carrying an Iranian air defense system near Shahroud, which was subsequently destroyed, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In a separate operation, the IDF said it had dismantled a secret underground military bunker beneath Iran’s leadership compound in central Tehran. The high-precision strike targeted the Supreme Leader’s command centre, significantly degrading the regime’s strategic command-and-control capabilities. The underground facility, the Israeli military added, was designed as a secure emergency command post for senior leaders to coordinate military operations during crises. Reports also indicated that Iran’s Presidential Office and the Supreme National Security Council complex were struck during the joint US–Israeli operation, which involved around 100 fighter jets targeting key leadership and command infrastructure.

The conflict escalated after a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28 reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has launched “Operation True Promise 4,” expanding its attacks to target not only Israel but also U.S. military installations in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The fighting has led to rising casualties across the region. As of March 6, an estimated 1,300 people have died, with thousands more injured. Iran has reported the largest number of fatalities, exceeding 1,230, including 181 children and around 20 senior military and scientific figures. Israel has reported 11–13 deaths, most from a single missile strike on Beit Shemesh that killed nine civilians.

Civilian infrastructure in Iran has also been heavily affected. Reports indicate that at least four schools and 13 medical facilities were damaged during the initial days of the campaign, highlighting the mounting humanitarian toll. In Lebanon, more than 77 people, including fighters, were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions. Across Iraq and several Gulf states, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, at least 20 deaths have been reported due to stray missiles and targeted attacks.