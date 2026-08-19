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World’s largest electric aircraft completes first test flight, paving way for electric aviation

The aircraft, named X1, is roughly the size of a small commercial plane and represents a major development in electric aviation. Until now, fully battery-powered aircraft have generally been much smaller and lighter. The X1, however, has been designed at a scale comparable to a commercial aircraft.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
World’s largest electric aircraft completes first test flight, paving way for electric aviation

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Zee Media Bureau

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World’s largest electric aircraft completes first test flight, paving way for electric aviation
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