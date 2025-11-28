World’s Largest Muslim Nation Set To Buy BrahMos, Turns To India After Seeing Pakistan’s Devastation During Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The extraordinary performance of India’s indigenous BrahMos supersonic cruise missile during Operation Sindoor has sent waves across the global defence community. The missile’s precise and devastating strikes on Pakistani military and terrorist installations have caught the attention of countries eager to boost their own air-defence capabilities. Among them, world’s largest Muslim nation, Indonesia, is now emerging as a key prospective buyer.

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Sajfry Sajmasoeddin arrived in India on July 26 for a two-day visit, participating in the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue. Officials say the visit has strengthened the prospects of a BrahMos deal moving forward.

Deal Reaches Advanced Stage

According to a report by Economic Times, discussions between India and Indonesia over the BrahMos deal are already in an advanced stage. Sources indicate that Russia, a co-developer of the BrahMos missile with India, is also supportive of the sale.

Defence Collaboration

India is also helping Indonesia build Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities to support the Air Force and the Navy, leveraging India’s existing experience with platforms like the Sukhoi fighter jet.

Considered a close aide of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Sajmasoeddin has been instrumental in driving stronger defence ties between Jakarta and New Delhi, particularly given Subianto’s strategic focus on the Indian Ocean region.

India Assisting Indonesia In Defence Modernisation

In January, during a visit by President Subianto to India, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BrahMos purchase high on the agenda. During this year’s Republic Day celebrations, Indonesia’s President, as the chief guest, praised India’s growing defence prowess and strongly advocated for expanded bilateral cooperation in the sector.

India, in turn, assured full support for Indonesia’s defence modernisation plans using its expertise.

Interest From Indonesia’s Top Leadership

The Indonesian Navy also played a direct role in exploring the deal. During President Subianto’s visit, a high-level delegation led by Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali toured the BrahMos production facility and met its CEO, Jayateerth R. Joshi.

Witnessing the missile firsthand, the delegation was highly impressed, and the Indonesian President has since shown strong interest in acquiring the system.

The visit of Indonesia’s defence minister to New Delhi is expected to solidify this strategic partnership further, potentially marking a major milestone in India’s defence exports while strengthening maritime and regional security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.