World’s longest crude oil pipeline: How it feeds Europe’s energy

New Delhi: The Druzhba is the world’s longest crude oil pipeline. Buried underground, it connects Russia and Europe and carries millions of barrels of oil every day. It supplies fuel to industries, factories and homes. And therefore, it is an important part of the energy trade between the two regions.

The name Druzhba means “friendship” in Russian. It was chosen during the Soviet era to show cooperation with neighbouring countries and to ensure a regular supply of energy. Today, it continues to connect countries and supports energy trade across borders.

Covering thousands of kilometre

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The pipeline stretches over 4,000 kilometres, longer than the distance from north to south India. It goes through forests, rough land and several countries. Buried underground, it carries millions of barrels of crude oil safely every day.

Connecting Europe

The pipeline starts in Russia and splits into two main branches. The northern branch supplies industrial powerhouses like Poland and Germany, while the southern branch serves countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

This network ensures that Europe’s major refineries and factories have a regular supply of crude oil.

Millions of barrels fuelling the economy

The scale of the Druzhba pipeline is massive. It supplies oil not just to petrol stations but also to major industries, plastic manufacturing units and transport systems.

Even a single day of disruption could push oil prices up and slow industrial production in multiple countries. In that sense, the pipeline is one of the pillars supporting the international economy.

Vital during times of war

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has put the Druzhba in the spotlight. European countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and started exploring alternative energy sources, but the pipeline is an essential supply line.

For many European nations, finding a quick replacement is almost impossible. That’s why, even amid war and sanctions, the world watches every barrel flowing through Druzhba closely.