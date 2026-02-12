World’s most expensive rice: What makes Kinmemai Premium so rare and luxurious

World's Most Expensive Rice: Rice is a staple in kitchens across India, with thousands of varieties cultivated in the country. The average price for Indian rice ranges between Rs 100 and 300 per kilogram, depending on the type. But Japan’s Kinmemai Premium rice stands in a completely different league. It has not only earned a Guinness World Record as the priciest rice in 2016 but is also celebrated for its unique cultivation method and exceptional taste.

A box containing 840 grams of the Kinmemai Premium costs around 10,800 Japanese yen or roughly Rs 6,000 to 7,000. When it was first launched, it sold for nearly 9,500 yen per kilogram and today it can be found in some markets priced between RS 12,500 and 15,000 per kilogram.

The secret behind its high cost lies in the way it is grown and processed. The rice is a blend of five premium varieties, including award-winning Koshihikari and Pikamaru. The seeds are carefully selected from Japan’s finest regions, such as Gunma, Nagano and Niigata. After harvest, the rice is not sold immediately. Instead, it is aged for six months, which the company claims enhances its flavour and texture.

After aging, a patented “buffing” technology removes the outer layer of the rice while preserving its nutrients. This labor-intensive process contributes to its luxury status.

When cooked, Kinmemai Premium rice glistens like tiny precious gems. Its flavour is sweeter and nuttier than regular rice, and the texture is rich and creamy, almost buttery, melting in the mouth with every bite. People who have tasted it describe it as indulgent and exceptionally smooth.

The company produces only 1,000 boxes of Kinmemai Premium annually. Each box contains six small packets of 140 grams each. In Japan, it is often given as a luxury gift, prized as much for its rarity as for its taste.