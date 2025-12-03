Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991477https://zeenews.india.com/world/world-s-narrowest-house-measuring-only-92-cm-holds-guinness-record-has-bedroom-kitchen-bathroom-check-its-mind-blowing-design-2991477.html
NewsWorld
WORLD’S SMALLEST HOUSE

World’s Narrowest House: Measuring Only 92 Cm, Holds Guinness Record; Has Bedroom, Kitchen, Bathroom — Check Its Mind-Blowing Design

World’s Narrowest House: The Keret House in Warsaw, Poland, is widely recognised as the narrowest house in the world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World’s Narrowest House: Measuring Only 92 Cm, Holds Guinness Record; Has Bedroom, Kitchen, Bathroom — Check Its Mind-Blowing DesignRepresentative Image: Gemini

World’s Narrowest House: The Keret House in Warsaw, Poland, is widely recognised as the narrowest house in the world. Designed by architect Jakub Szczęsny of the Polish architecture group Centrala, the unique structure challenges traditional ideas of urban living. Completed in 2012, the tiny residence stands squeezed between two existing buildings at 22 Chłodna Street and 74 Żelazna Street.

Its unusual shape and size quickly made it an international architectural sensation, which led it to earn the title of the world’s narrowest house.

Dimensions and Design

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At its narrowest point, the Keret House measures only 92 cm (3.02 ft)—barely the width of a human body. Even at its widest section, the house expands to just 152 cm (4.99 ft). Spread across two floors, the total area comes to 14 square metres (151 sq ft). Despite the extremely limited space, the structure includes a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, all carefully fitted into the slender frame.

Instead of a normal staircase, the two levels of the house are connected with a ladder. The fridge is just big enough to hold two drinks, and the dining table can seat only two people. There are no openable windows, highlighting the compact design of the space.

(Also Read: Qatar Sides With India Over Pakistan? In A First, Al Jazeera Accepts Kashmir As Bharat's Integral Territory)

A Home and Art Installation

The house is named after Etgar Keret, an Israeli writer and filmmaker who initiated the project and became its first resident. Interestingly, the house is not officially recognised as a residential building.

Due to its size, it does not meet Warsaw’s building regulations. As a result, it has been officially designated as an art installation, although people can live in it temporarily.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka