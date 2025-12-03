World’s Narrowest House: Measuring Only 92 Cm, Holds Guinness Record; Has Bedroom, Kitchen, Bathroom — Check Its Mind-Blowing Design

World’s Narrowest House: The Keret House in Warsaw, Poland, is widely recognised as the narrowest house in the world. Designed by architect Jakub Szczęsny of the Polish architecture group Centrala, the unique structure challenges traditional ideas of urban living. Completed in 2012, the tiny residence stands squeezed between two existing buildings at 22 Chłodna Street and 74 Żelazna Street.

Its unusual shape and size quickly made it an international architectural sensation, which led it to earn the title of the world’s narrowest house.

Dimensions and Design

At its narrowest point, the Keret House measures only 92 cm (3.02 ft)—barely the width of a human body. Even at its widest section, the house expands to just 152 cm (4.99 ft). Spread across two floors, the total area comes to 14 square metres (151 sq ft). Despite the extremely limited space, the structure includes a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, all carefully fitted into the slender frame.

Instead of a normal staircase, the two levels of the house are connected with a ladder. The fridge is just big enough to hold two drinks, and the dining table can seat only two people. There are no openable windows, highlighting the compact design of the space.

A Home and Art Installation

The house is named after Etgar Keret, an Israeli writer and filmmaker who initiated the project and became its first resident. Interestingly, the house is not officially recognised as a residential building.

Due to its size, it does not meet Warsaw’s building regulations. As a result, it has been officially designated as an art installation, although people can live in it temporarily.